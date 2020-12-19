For a year “unlike any other,” these final weeks seem all too familiar to educators, students and families.
School districts across the state are ending 2020 the same way they closed out the 2019-2020 school year last June — fully immersed in remote learning.
Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all New Hampshire school buildings closed in March, first for three weeks, then ultimately for the remainder of the school year, in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
Over the summer Sununu issued “Back-to-School Guidance” that contained no mandates, but allowed districts to make their own decisions about whether and how to reopen school buildings this fall.
The result was a patchwork quilt of approaches, ranging from fully in-person learning to fully remote, and many more embarking on a hybrid system featuring students in schools a few days of the week, and learning remotely the rest of the time.
By late fall many districts that had opened in-person switched to fully remote, citing rising COVID-19 cases in local communities and across the state. Some districts cited concerns over staffing, with many teachers quarantining following the Thanksgiving Day holiday break.
Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt summed up the remote learning experience in the state’s largest city in four words — different, unique, isolated, and innovative.
“It has been different and unique in that what we know as ‘school’ has been flipped upside down so everyone — students, parents, teachers, support staff, and administrators — has to think differently and uniquely to meet the challenges. Different is not always easy. It has brought unique challenges to families trying to balance parent work schedules and students’ remote schedules.
“Remote learning has been extremely isolating for both teachers and students. Children were isolated from their friends, their classmates, their teachers, and other school staff. It has also helped some to be more innovative. Remote learning was an opportunity for some folks to not only look outside of the box, but to actually build a new box.”
The results of the great remote learning experiment have been mixed at best, both in New Hampshire and across the country.
School board members in Manchester recently expressed concern over an increase in incomplete grades and reports of “ghosting” classes at public high schools in the Queen City.
According to the report by Assistant Superintendent Amy Allen, staff at Manchester High School West reported 1,218 incomplete grades at the end of last school year — approximately 22% of all classes offered.
“I am extremely concerned with the number of students who never show their face on a screen during learning time,” said Goldhardt. “I’m concerned about the families we cannot find and don’t know where they are. I’m concerned with the number of students failing one class or more at the high school level.”
Last week Manchester school officials discussed new data showing middle and high school students have struggled with remote learning, particularly minority students.
The data, reviewed at last Monday’s school board meeting, include attendance records and grades from the first quarter of the 2020-2021 year, when the majority of students attended school in a hybrid model or fully remote.
According to the data, roughly 10% more students failed or missed classes this fall compared to last fall. About a third of all students recorded five or more absences, with over 40% of Manchester high school students failing at least one class in the first quarter.
The percentages are higher for Black and Latino students. The data shows 59.47% of Latino students were failing one or more classes in the first quarter, and 56.12 % of Black students.
Among Asian high school students in the Queen City, 22.16% were failing one or more classes this fall.
Manchester officials are asking teachers to assess student work using a competency-based mode allowing them to retake tests and complete missing assignments without punishing them for handing work in late.
Students in the U.S. are likely to have suffered up to nine months of learning loss in math, on average, by the end of the academic year because of disruptions caused by the pandemic; students of color could be as many as 12 months behind, according to a report released last month by McKinsey & Company.
Goldhardt said he and other administrators understand parents and families are upset their children remain in remote learning mode. He says he and his staff tackle issues that pop up “one day at a time, one problem at a time, one complaint at a time.”
“It has been a lose-lose situation from the beginning in that it is impossible to make everyone happy,” said Goldhardt. “There are folks who like to point out everything they believe you do wrong, and how what they want is the only right way. Others aren’t shy about calling or emailing.
“I know I shouldn’t. but every so often I will look at various social media sites and read all of the complaints and negativity about the district, about me, and about education. Some of it is just caustic and vile, but I’ve decided that some people just aren’t happy unless they are unhappy.”
Goldhardt said he looks forward to the day when he hears the laughter of students — no longer muffled by masks — in the halls again, or children playing on a playground without worrying about social distancing.
Until then, he leans on his wife and sons — and his faith — for support when things get tough.
“I will be honest, the last eight months have been the absolute hardest and most difficult and challenging in my 32 years in this business,” said Goldhardt.
“We have done some pretty amazing work with remote learning, but it can never replace the in-person learning experience and social-emotional experience that occurs in the school building.”