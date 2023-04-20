Lift Every Voice Summit

N early a hundred Central High School students convened Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for the first “Lift Every Voice” Summit — an event designed to spark discussion and problem-solving of issues affecting students of color and others from marginalized communities.

Racism. Sexism. Transphobia. Being able to be seen and valued as individuals, not as stereotypes. How to balance separate and competing lives and obligations at school and at home, where parents don’t speak English and cultural assimilation is a daily struggle. How to speak loud and clear when things are wrong — instead of keeping what happens at school bottled inside.

