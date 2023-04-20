N early a hundred Central High School students convened Thursday at the Boys & Girls Club of Manchester for the first “Lift Every Voice” Summit — an event designed to spark discussion and problem-solving of issues affecting students of color and others from marginalized communities.
Racism. Sexism. Transphobia. Being able to be seen and valued as individuals, not as stereotypes. How to balance separate and competing lives and obligations at school and at home, where parents don’t speak English and cultural assimilation is a daily struggle. How to speak loud and clear when things are wrong — instead of keeping what happens at school bottled inside.
“I’ve seen the lack of representation for kids like myself,” said Anna Kual, a junior who writes for Central’s school newspaper and a Black student who immigrated from Canada. “A lot of bad things happen to me because of how I look.” Some teachers and staff are racist, she said, “but nobody wants to tackle that.”
Offhand and overt jokes and remarks, innuendoes, and sideways glances in classrooms and hallways can create a culture of isolation at Central, where roughly 35 different languages are spoken. Manchester is the state’s largest and most diverse school district, and forging a supportive school environment that embodies diversity, equity and inclusion is a tall order and a pressing goal.
“From my experience and working with others, I know I have a powerful voice and want to use it,” said Shingirai Moyo, a senior. His father is from Zimbabwe and his grandfather attended Harvard. “A lot of kids see me as a bright, athletic kid who wants to help people. I want to take that trust and make a difference,” Moyo said. “I want kids to feel safe and have someone to go to who looks like them.”
The point of the summit, he said, is to amplify voices. “We’re all about making change in community.”
The event included breakout sessions in which students learned how to speak up for themselves and others, skills for working together as a team, and how to empower self-worth with grace, while capitalizing on your strengths and understanding your weaknesses.
Catherine Kabala, Student Assistance Program counselor at Central, and Thalene Rodene of GEAR UP Manchester — advisers and co-creators of the school’s recently-formed Student Advisory Committee, known as SAC — wanted to start something life-changing they wished they’d had when they were students in Manchester. About 56% of Queen City pupils are students of color, and the percentage is expected to rise.
“The idea is to grow it so it can be at other schools,” said Kabala. SAC started in October with 10 students and will enlist more as a result of “Lift Every Voice.”
After a Trinity High School student posted a racist remark that circulated through Manchester last fall, Central students became fearful that this mindset was simmering at their school. Black students felt targeted and vulnerable. “If more incidents happen, how are we using our voice so incidents like this don’t happen?” Kabala said.
So far, SAC students have organized a cultural awareness celebration in honor of Black History Month, which included a multicultural fashion show. In addition to the school’s wellness room, Central is working on creating safe spaces where students can retreat, decompress, find support, be themselves and regroup when school turns caustic and feels threatening.
SAC students meet once a semester with Principal Deborah Roukey, reporting grievances and suggesting ways to help.
On Thursday, students of color gathered at tables to share their thoughts and experiences, which crossed cultures and national origins — and frequently resulted in feelings labeled by race, and “less than” their White counterparts in classrooms and hallways.
Sitting at a table with peers whose families hailed from Africa and Central America, Ha My Mai, a junior who speaks fluent English and Vietnamese, talked about the trials of being a New American student, and straddling demands that can be opposing and overwhelming.
While her parents spoke little or no English, Mai found herself translating legal documents and government applications, and often felt jealous of students who don’t have to do that.
“I was lacking a voice within the student body,” said Mai, who joined SAC this year. “There’s so much to listen to, so many things happening at once. You get drowned out.”
SAC is soliciting student opinions, and Mai hopes more safety and security protocols will be set up at school.
“I’ve heard prejudiced things said. My reaction is to bring it up with a teacher,” Mai said. “If it happens often enough I have to bring it up to my school principal.” While not immediately threatening, she said such comments foment an environment of wary unease.
One teacher could not remember Mai’s name and pronounced it incorrectly “every single day,” she said. “After two weeks of correcting him, it made me not want to answer him.”
Black students especially feel guarded and marginalized, she said. Remarks are frequently directed against women or members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including a gay friend of Mai’s who is ridiculed for his choice of clothes. A trans friend who is a freshman gets mocked in “behind-the-scenes bigotry.”
As an Asian student, Mai said, she’s experienced micro-aggressive comments that indicate widely held, hard to quash stereotypes that seem to come mostly from ignorance.
When that happens, “I step back. Self-care is important to me. I can burn out and get tired easily because I’m an introvert. During the Black Lives Matter movement, I was seeing a lot of stuff online that I didn’t want to see. It became a matter of turning off my phone and going to do something else, she said.
“It’s not consistent and it doesn’t affect my life. But it’s prevalent enough that I want it to stop.”
