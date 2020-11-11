Bedford School District enrollment is down, in part because some students have transferred to private schools or are being homeschooled because of the pandemic, according to school officials.
“There is a decline in enrollment,” Superintendent Mike Fournier recently told the school board. This year marks the third consecutive year of decline.
As a result of COVID-19 and the district’s reopening plan, there has been an uptick in those electing to homeschool their students this year, according to Fournier, who said he anticipates a return of those students when Bedford returns to a full-time, regular schedule; the district is in a hybrid format now.
At the start of this school year, 4,269 students were enrolled in the district compared with the start of the 2019/2020 school year, when 4,434 students were enrolled -- a decrease of 165 students. However, this year’s number has increased slightly since the start of school and is now around 4,282 students, which represents a decrease of 152 pupils since last year.
Two years ago, the district had 4,525 students enrolled.
Despite this drop, Fournier said enrollment typically increases throughout the school year as families relocate to town, and he expects this will take place once again this year.
As school officials consider the fiscal year 2022 proposed budget, Fournier said enrollment must be considered along with special education costs, personnel and contractual. The district’s contribution to the New Hampshire State Retirement System will also increase by $1.2 million, he said.
“There are no requests for additional staffing this year,” he added.
As enrollment dips, the number of first-grade students who might likely continue in the district has also dropped. Last year’s first-grade class had 304 students compared with this year’s first-grade class of 249 students.
At McKelvie Intermediate School, enrollment is about 699 students.
“The projected numbers may be slightly smaller than expected due to higher than normal VLACS, private, charter and homeschool enrollments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Jennifer Asdot, principal at McKelvie, said in a budget memo to school officials.
That enrollment number could drop slightly more, to about 683 pupils next year, she said.
At Lurgio Middle School, a slight decrease in enrollment is also projected for next year. The school has 706 students.
“Although a slight downtick in enrollment is projected, we do not anticipate that enrollments will drive a significant increase or decrease in our operating budget,” Principal Edward Joyce said in his budget memo. “Also, after speaking with the families of students that have enrolled in private school or homeschool this past year, there is a high likelihood that we will gain back five additional students in the seventh and eighth grades for fiscal year 2022.”
The school board has had two of seven budget meetings so far to prepare the fiscal year 2022 budget.