The former superintendent of the Barnstead School District has been named the new interim superintendent of School Administrative Unit 55.
Dr. Brian Cochrane will replace Dr. Earl Metzler as head of the SAU for the 2020-21 school year.
The SAU 55 Board, which serves the Hampstead and Timberlane school districts, announced Wednesday that an agreement was reached with Cochrane, who will be paid $136,614.
“Dr. Cochrane is an experienced public school teacher, administrator and superintendent with prior experiences as assistant superintendent in the Nashua School District as well as superintendent in the Litchfield and Barnstead school districts,” SAU Board Chairman Brian Boyle said in a statement.
Cochrane was most recently superintendent in Barnstead -- a position he took in 2016, according to his Linkedin page.
He was superintendent in Litchfield from 2012 to 2015 and assistant superintendent in Nashua from 2007 to 2012.
Before becoming a school administrator, Cochrane was a teacher and later curriculum facilitator at a regional school district in Halifax, Nova Scotia. He also held curriculum administrative positions in the Nova Scotia Department of Education and was a faculty member at Mt. St. Vincent University in Halifax, Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Mo., and Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, where he also served as the associate vice president of academic affairs.
“I am looking forward to working in a larger SAU again,” Cochrane said.
According to Boyle, Cochrane also served on multiple N.H. Department of Education committees and task forces and consulted for Intelitek Corporation in the development of the nationally known Robotics Engineering Curriculum as well as the SkillsUSA Skill Connect Assessments.
Cochrane will take over the SAU at a time when the Timberlane district, which serves Atkinson, Danville, Plaistow and Sandown, is preparing to withdraw by July 1, 2021.
Metzler, who had most recently earned $175,882 a year as the highest paid superintendent in the state, recently resigned to become an executive consultant for the Hampstead School District for the next year. That job will pay him $150,000 without benefits as he provides leadership for Hampstead during the withdrawal transition year.