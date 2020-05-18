Incoming Pelham school chief Eric “Chip” McGee said he sees his mandate to be a cheerleader of the district, not a major reformer.
“I don’t think I was brought in to cause a revolution,” McGee told the New Hampshire Union Leader.
McGee, the former superintendent of the Bedford School District, resigned from that position in July 2018. He will start the new job as the Pelham School District superintendent on July 1.
“There are a lot of really good pieces of the puzzle,” McGee said. “And my job is to get them all to fit together into a big picture.”
Some of those existing “pieces” include Pelham’s participation in Future Ready Schools, which integrates more technology into the curriculum, the work the district does with dual enrollment for college credit, and the strengths of the tight-knit community itself.
“Part of my job is going to be to make sure people inside and outside of Pelham know what a great community it is,” McGee said.
McGee left Bedford amid controversy after Bedford staff members provided character testimony on behalf of Kristie Torbick, a former Bedford guidance counselor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student in Exeter and was sentenced to prison.
McGee said at the time that he authorized the testimony but that such testimony was not on behalf of the Bedford School District. Several parents attending a school board meeting in July 2018 called for McGee’s resignation; he announced his resignation on July 27 that year.
“I do not want to become a distraction from the continued good work happening in Bedford,” he wrote at the time.
McGee declined to comment on his departure from Bedford, where he worked 15 years, the last four as superintendent.
“My focus is on Pelham and I try to bring a lot of humility to the job to try to serve the community I’m in,” he said.
One of the challenges the school board has put before McGee will be to champion efforts to renovate the Pelham Memorial School, which he said is an outdated building.
A school warrant article to fund the $30.8 million project with a bond was defeated by a vote in March. While most voted in favor of the plan, it failed to achieve the required three-fifths majority by just 30 votes.
While the plan itself is unchanged, McGee said he will review it with an eye toward efficiency.
“If there are any savings that fresh eyes can find, I’m gonna look for it,” he said.
The district will also be looking at adopting full-day kindergarten.
“My hope is to explore that. I don’t know that it’s viable right away, but I know that it’s very good for kids,” McGee said.
Since July 2019, McGee has served as assistant superintendent of the Methuen School District, in Methuen, Mass.
McGee, who lives in Nashua, said it feels like a homecoming to be starting a job in a nearby southern New Hampshire school district.
“I have come to value the New Hampshire way, in the sense of … I miss the degree of local control that we have in New Hampshire,” McGee said.
McGee said he hopes to build on the existing team in Pelham, stay in that role “for a good long time” and help turn it into a top-performing district and a more appealing place for people to work and raise their kids.
The Pelham School Board’s superintendent search committee was formed in February and unanimously selected McGee after a second round of remote interviews by video conference.
“We are fortunate to have found Dr. McGee, as he brings his passion and a shared vision to the District, and has a demonstrated history of commitment to high quality education in the communities he has served,” the board said in a statement last month.
McGee has his doctorate of education and master's in business administration from Columbia University, and his bachelor of arts in history from Brown University.