BRENTWOOD -- A former kindergarten teacher at Lamprey River Elementary School in Raymond denies she’s liable for any damages after she was sued by a parent whose son was assaulted at the school in 2018.
Denise Santos disputed several allegations in her recent response to the lawsuit filed against her and the Raymond School District in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The suit was brought by Lindsay Bolton of Ashby, Mass., whose son was a special needs student in kindergarten during the 2017-2018 school year.
Bolton filed the suit after the 65-year-old Santos pleaded guilty in March to a violation-level simple assault charge stemming from an incident at a water fountain.
The suit accuses the district and Santos of battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Bolton also claims the district was negligent because it allegedly failed to properly supervise Santos.
“The defendant denies any and all claims of liability,” Santos’ lawyer, Jonathan Cohen, wrote in the response filed on Dec. 20.
The district has not yet filed a formal response.
Superintendent Tina McCoy has said only that the “matter was resolved” in 2018 and that Santos no longer works for the district.
In the criminal case, Santos pleaded guilty in March 2019 to a charge that accused her of knowingly causing unprivileged physical contact with the boy at school on May 5, 2018, by “yanking him by his clothing at the back of his neck causing him to (lose) his balance and fall to the ground.”
Santos, who now lives in Oregon, was originally charged with a more serious misdemeanor, but it was reduced to a violation under a plea agreement.
Police Chief Michael Labell has said police decided to pursue the violation-level offense so that the child wouldn’t have to testify.
As part of the plea deal, Santos was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and a $240 penalty assessment. According to court records, $750 of the fine and $180 of the penalty assessment were suspended.
Santos was also required to write an apology letter and was barred from teaching or performing volunteer work with non-family juveniles for two years.
In her response to the suit, Santos acknowledged that she was convicted and “ultimately left her position as a teacher.”
