Longtime English instructor and former city teachers union president Ben Dick has been selected as the new assistant principal at Memorial High School, district officials announced Thursday.
Dick has taught English at Memorial since 2002, and over his nearly two decades at the school has overseen the drama club, annual faculty plays, and served as the vice president and president of the Manchester Education Association (MEA). More recently he served as the building level instructional leader of the English department.
Dick earned his undergraduate degree from the University of New Hampshire, and a master’s in secondary education administration from Tiffin University. In June, he completed his administration certification through the Upper Valley Educators Institute.
“I am absolutely thrilled to be able to continue as a member of the Manchester Memorial High School community while also moving into the next phase of my career,” Dick said. “The students and staff of Memorial are second to none and I consider it a privilege to be a Crusader.”
Dick is the second new assistant principal hired at Memorial this year, joining former Wilson elementary school assistant principal Jenn Harrises.
Dick replaces former Assistant Principal Jonathan Barry, who left at the end of the school year to take a position at Souhegan High School in Amherst. Harrises replaced Mary-Jo Bourque, who retired at the end of the school year.
Harrises and Dick join Assistant Principal Keith Puglisi and Principal Shaun St. Onge on Memorial’s administrative team.
Dick wrapped up his term as MEA president — handing the reins to current union head Sue Hannan — during tumultuous budget discussions in 2015.
In August of that year more than 100 teachers attended a rally outside City Hall dressed in red and held signs saying “Teachers Deserve a Fair Contract” and “#Veto Gatsas.” The rally preceded a meeting of the Board of School Committee where members took a vote of “no confidence” in former Mayor Ted Gatsas as school board chair after he vetoed a three-year contract with city teachers.
Gatsas vetoed the ratification of the three-year deal with teachers following a vote by aldermen to approve the deal, citing financial reports showing deficits over $700,000 in the late years of the contract.
Manchester School District is still seeking applicants for a number of positions, including teachers, coaches and administrators.