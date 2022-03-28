The former president of Poland will be coming to New Hampshire later this spring.
Lech Walesa will attend New England College’s (NEC) 2022 graduation ceremonies as a special guest, college officials announced Monday. The 1983 Nobel Peace Prize recipient will be awarded an honorary doctorate by the NEC Board of Trustees.
NEC is scheduled to honor the more than 500 students in its 76th graduating class on May 14 at 10 a.m. on the Simon Lawn of NEC’s campus in Henniker.
“This is a remarkable opportunity for our graduating students to hear from someone who is a tireless champion of democracy and was a major catalyst in bringing the Cold War to an end,” said NEC President Michele Perkins in a statement. “We are honored to host President Walesa on the campus of New England College.”
Gov. Chris Sununu will serve as NEC’s 2022 commencement speaker. He will also be awarded an honorary doctorate by the Board of Trustees, school officials said.
Walesa, founder of Poland’s Solidarity labor union, was awarded the 1983 Nobel Peace for his struggle for workers’ rights.
The Nobel Committee’s citation described Walesa as an ‘’inspiration and an example’’ and as ‘’an exponent of the active longing for peace and freedom which exists, in spite of unequal conditions, unconquered in all the peoples of the world.’’
Walesa led a shipyard strike in Gdansk in August 1980 that sparked the creation of a free labor union, called Solidarity.
The union was eventually banned, martial law declared and Walesa interned for 11 months.
