Former Manchester Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt has withdrawn his candidacy for the superintendent job in Carson City, Nev., citing concerns over the contract he was offered and “slanderous” comments made by school officials.
Last week, members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to reject terms of a contract proposed by Goldhardt, including $5,000 more in annual salary than the $170,000 a year being offered by the district, as well as a second year, coverage of relocation expenses, travel costs and other items.
Prior to voting on the proposal, Laurel Crossman, the board’s vice president, said Goldhardt proposed the changes “to protect himself,” because his situation in Manchester did not end well.
“This is evidence of a me-first attitude, rather than a kids-first attitude, and that has me concerned,” Crossman said.
In a letter sent to trustees late last week, Goldhardt said multi-year contracts for superintendents are the norm throughout the country.
“Using a car analogy, a one-year contract feels very much like I’m being taken on a ‘test drive’ instead of a long-term lease or purchase,” wrote Goldhardt.
“I applied for this position for the long-haul and there was concern expressed by trustees about how long I would stay. After a 4-3 vote to hire me, a one-year contract does not show good faith by the trustees in having me stay long term.”
Goldhardt said he could accept a contract for $170,000, and didn’t include moving expenses, along with any other rejected items, “but a one-year contract with the caveat repeated multiple times by two trustees that I am not ‘student-centered’ and ‘selfish’ is a deal breaker.”
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
When asked Sunday by a reporter about those in Manchester who question the validity of his claims involving eggs and feces, Goldhardt said, “Unlike some politicians, I share the truth. What I shared happened.”
Goldhardt will continue to be paid by Manchester through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Asked if he had any regrets about how his tenure in Manchester ended, he said he didn’t think it wise to address them — if any exist — due to the conditions outlined in his agreement with the Manchester schools.
“I was truthful to the Carson Board and shared about as much with them as prudent,” said Goldhardt. “The bottom line: I had no discipline nor cause for dismissal.”
Carson City board President Richard Varner last week told trustees he gave Goldhardt the district’s contract proposal — based on retiring Superintendent Richard Stokes’ current deal — for one year at an annual salary of $170,000 and benefits, with a second year contingent on board approval. Goldhardt — who was paid $173,451 in Manchester — countered with a salary of $175,000 and a two-year contract to run through June 30, 2024.
Goldhardt made several other requests including six months’ notice if trustees don’t intend to renew the contract; relocation costs; and travel and housing expenses and per diem for Goldhardt to spend “one full week in Carson City before June 2022” to meet one-on-one with each trustee, “key central office leaders,” the current superintendent, city officials and school principals.
“Quite frankly, I think it’s distasteful that he wants us to pay for him to come out here for work, wants us to to pay for him to move out here, and he’s still being paid by Manchester,” Crossman said ahead of the March 22 contract vote. “He’s double-dipping two school districts to pay for his relocation. I find that distasteful. I think that hurts the kids in Manchester, and it hurts the kids here.”
Crossman also expressed concerns with “the circumstances surrounding the end of his employment in Manchester.”
“I feel our superintendent search agency did not fully vet him,” she said. “I think there were things that should have been brought to our attention that were not.”
In his letter to the trustees, Goldhardt said as he watched the March 22 meeting “it became very apparent that the Trustees are still deeply divided on my hire and cannot move past it.”
“I can live with some division,” wrote Goldhardt. “However, I cannot live with undermining, defamation, slander, and subversion. The tone of Vice President Crossman was accusatory, demeaning, and slanderous in sharing multiple false statements about me. Having the Vice President of the Board (and probable next President) undermining the vote of hiring me by the Board during contract discussions and encouraging the Board to reconsider their decision causes deeper division and a culture of distrust. I would expect someone who is a trained attorney to know better to not spread hearsay and publicly slander my personal and professional reputation.”
Goldhardt said a second trustee, Mike Walker, also made false accusations that he supported Critical Race Theory and that his counteroffer “set a negative tone with the board and all Carson City School District employees.”
“Like Trustee Crossman this adds division, distrust, and is slanderous,” said Goldhardt.
The Carson City School District issued a statement on Friday, saying board president Varner refined the terms of the district’s proposal following the March 22 meeting and sent the revised contract to Goldhardt.
“Subsequently, Dr. Goldhardt rejected the proposal and withdrew as a candidate for the superintendent position with the Carson City School District,” the statement says.
“President Varner intends to agendize the next steps in the superintendent search at a meeting in the near future.”
Asked what his next steps are, Goldhardt — who has expressed a desire to continue working in education for at least another decade — said he has “multiple options to choose from” and has been contacted by multiple individuals.
“There are approximately 700-800 superintendent openings across the country right now,” said Goldhardt. “I’m also considering Higher Education and consulting.”