A Southern New Hampshire University graduate has filed a lawsuit against the university, saying SNHU did not refund differences between online and on-campus tuition after the campus closed in March.
SNHU, along with every other college in New Hampshire, suspended in-person classes in mid-March to slow the spread of COVID-19, and moved classes online for the rest of the semester.
Attending SNHU on-campus is far more expensive than taking classes online. On-campus tuition is over $15,000 per semester while the equivalent of a full-time course load online is about $4,800.
The complaint states SNHU has not given refunds on tuition, despite moving all students to online classes halfway through the spring semester.
In a statement, SNHU said eligible students had received prorated refunds for the cost of room and board.
Attorneys for the plaintiff, SNHU graduate Jumanah Awlia of Seabrook, wrote in the complaint that students like Awlia do not get the same experience online as they did on campus, and that the university should make up the difference.
"With the emergency shift for campus-based students to online instruction this spring, SNHU added extra layers of support for students and faculty members given the changes and provided a prorated refund to eligible students for room and board expenses," the university said in a statement.
"Our faculty and staff went above and beyond to help our students finish the semester strong, and worked tirelessly to deliver the best SNHU experience possible given the extraordinary circumstances. We are reviewing the lawsuit, and remain committed to helping all of our students succeed."
"The online learning options being offered to SNHU students are subpar in practically every aspect, from the lack of facilities, materials, and access to faculty," the complaint states. "The remote learning options are in no way the equivalent of the in-person education that Plaintiff and the putative class members contracted and paid for."
The suit seeks damages from the university, and not just for Awlia. The lawsuit is also asking a judge to certify a "class," or a group of people affected in the same way. In this case, that would be students who paid tuition to attend SNHU on campus in the spring 2020 semester. Some 3,900 students attend SNHU on campus: the complaint estimates there may be thousands of people in the "class."
SNHU has pledged to cut tuition to $10,000, beginning with freshmen starting this fall, but said the lower cost would come with a much different educational experience. Students might take all their courses online, attend all courses online with face-to-face support from faculty, or use a project-based model with learning coaches and other academic support, the university said in April.