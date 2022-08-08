File Photo: Maggie Scanlon and T.J. Lavoie
Buy Now

In this file photo, Maggie Scanlon of Nashua snaps a cell phone photo with T.J. Lavoie, also of Nashua,  before the Mount Washington College commencement at Verizon Wireless Arena in Manchester on Sunday, May 18, 2014.

 Bruce Preston/Union Leader Leader

Former students of the defunct Mount Washington College in Manchester could have their federal student loans canceled after a federal judge last week approved a settlement with the U.S. Department of Education that could wipe out debt for hundreds of thousands of borrowers who attended for-profit colleges.

Mount Washington College, once located in an office park on Manchester’s Sundial Avenue with satellite locations in Salem, Concord, Portsmouth and Nashua, had more than 1,800 students at its peak. It is one of 153 colleges listed in the settlement proposal in a federal court case brought by student borrowers who attended for-profit schools that they say misled them about the value of the education.

Monday, August 08, 2022