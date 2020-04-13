MANCHESTER - Local gym Fortitude Health & Training has partnered with the city to offer every child in Manchester two virtual workout sessions a week.
As part of the ‘Fit Kidz NH’ program, Fortitude is offering every child in Manchester two 20 minute free virtual fitness classes per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m., until the stay-at-home order is lifted. The sessions are streaming from the @fortitudehealthandtraining Instagram Live account.
In addition to fitness, content will also include nutrition and wellness talks and tips to help keep children strong in body, in mind and spirit.