MANCHESTER - Local gym Fortitude Health & Training has partnered with the city to offer every child in Manchester two virtual workout sessions a week.

As part of the ‘Fit Kidz NH’ program, Fortitude is offering every child in Manchester two 20 minute free virtual fitness classes per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 2 p.m., until the stay-at-home order is lifted. The sessions are streaming from the @fortitudehealthandtraining Instagram Live account.

In addition to fitness, content will also include nutrition and wellness talks and tips to help keep children strong in body, in mind and spirit.

Monday, April 13, 2020
Sunday, April 12, 2020