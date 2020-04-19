RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University is furloughing 30 full-time employees and reducing the hours for another 14, part of cost-cutting measures taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic, school officials confirmed Sunday.
According to Ken Phillips, director of communications for Franklin Pierce University (FPU), the furloughed employees and those who had hours reduced were either unable to work remotely because of the nature of their work, or employees whose work revolves primarily around having students and faculty on campus. Many come from FPU’s facilities department, which oversees the school’s buildings and grounds, Phillips said.
In a statement, FPU President Kim Mooney notes said all of the affected employees received their full salary and benefits for the past month.
“Like those at many businesses in our region and colleges and universities nationwide, I had to make the very painful decision to suspend the work of some full-time employees, and reduce the hours of others, in light of the pandemic and the dramatically different operational needs of the university now that students, faculty and staff are no longer on site,” said Mooney in a statement. “Our community at Franklin Pierce is close knit, and it is with exceptional sadness that these decisions and actions — to place some 30 full-time employees on furlough and to reduce the hours of some others ‒ are required. Each impacts a colleague and a friend.”
FPU staff at the school’s Rindge campus as well as satellite locations in Lebanon, Manchester, Portsmouth and Goodyear, Ariz., began to work remotely on March 18, ahead of the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Chris Sununu on March 26, Phillips said. Classes were suspended after the school’s spring break the week of March 23, with remote classes kicking off March 30.
In a statement, Mooney said the college has been supporting its employees since the stay-at-home order was issued, including those unable to maintain a full-time work schedule, with full salary and benefits.
“In the month since, we explored all of our options and found that it is imperative to take these actions now both to mitigate the strain on Franklin Pierce’s financial health, which has been strong in recent years, and to ensure that all affected employees can benefit fully from the federal and state stimulus funds now being offered,” said Mooney in a statement. “We will of course continue to support and assist these colleagues. And it is my sincere hope that in the coming months we can welcome each and every one of them back to Franklin Pierce.”