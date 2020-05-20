RINDGE — Officials at Franklin Pierce University on Wednesday announced that students will return to its Rindge campus for the fall term.
According to Ken Phillips, director of communications for Franklin Pierce University (FPU), work is also underway at the university’s academic centers to renew hands-on labs for its Doctor of Physical Therapy program in Manchester and Master of Physician Assistant Studies program in West Lebanon.
“As an alumna of Franklin Pierce, I understand firsthand why our students miss the dynamic and enriching in-person interaction that is such an integral part of life and instruction on campus,” said Kim Mooney, president of Franklin Pierce University, in a statement.
“That is one of the many reasons it gives me great joy to inform our students that we will be welcoming them back to campus for the 2020 fall semester.”
According to Phillips, FPU’s return to in-person instruction will closely follow the COVID-19 directives issued by state health officials and the governor’s office. The university will also work closely with state health agencies, including the New Hampshire Department of Health & Human Services, led by Franklin Pierce alumna and Commissioner Lori Shibinette, Phillips said.
“Our return to in-person instruction and operations will not be approached with blind enthusiasm or inflexibility ‒ nor will it be business as usual,” said Mooney in a statement.
“Our approach will be informed by the recommendations of four working groups of staff, faculty, and students that are addressing essential questions related to flexible instructional models, daily health and safety measures, enriching community engagement, and responsible operations. The well-being of our students, faculty and staff is our first priority.”
Earlier this month, the University of New Hampshire and all the colleges of the University System of New Hampshire and the Community College System of New Hampshire announced they “intend to welcome students back to campuses for the fall term” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Phillips, some of the steps the university will take include:
·Establishing COVID-19 health and safety procedures;
·Creating class protocols to ensure adherence to social distancing guidelines; and
·Implementing added steps to ensure the safety of visitors to the campus in Rindge and at all academic centers.
Phillips said FPU officials will announce additional details in the weeks to come. Updates will be made available on the university’s website, franklinpierce.edu.
“Although we are taking additional steps in light of the reality we now face, the fall term, like all of those before it, will provide our students with the memorable, personal, and enriching experiences that make Franklin Pierce so unique,” said Mooney in his statement.
“We can’t wait to see our new and returning undergraduate students at our campus in Rindge in August.”
FPU operates out of a 1,200-acre residential campus in Rindge,nestled between Mount Monadnock and Pearly Pond, and as well as academic centers in West Lebanon and Manchester, and Goodyear, Ariz.