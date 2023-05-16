RINDGE -- Valedictorian Kelly Hayes, of Belmont, said community spirit is what she takes away from Franklin Pierce University as part of the Class of 2023.
“Franklin Pierce University is a community of communities, tied together not only by leadership and membership, but by uniting in their challenges of the status quo, their fights for places of free and meaningful expression, and their desire to learn from one another,” said Hayes.
Hayes was one of 465 students receiving including doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at Franklin Pierce's 58th commencement exercises Saturday.
Hayes, who hopes to work in education and library sciences in a middle or high school, majored in English and Secondary Education with a certificate in Women, Gender, and Leadership.
“ Today you will take significant steps at Franklin Pierce because as you walk across the stage this morning, just as I did 40 years ago in May of 1983, you will join me as a proud alum of this university,” said President Kim Mooney.
Leading diversity, equity, and inclusion scholar Tia Brown McNair and lawyer and business executive Steven V. Camerino were awarded honorary doctor of humane letters degrees.
McNair serves as the vice president in the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Student Success and as executive director for the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation Campus Centers at the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U) in Washington, D.C.
Camerino is the Chief Executive Officer of McLane Middleton, responsible for overseeing the operational, financial marketing, and human resource functions of the firm.
Writer, educator, and community activist JerriAnne Creary Boggis. executive director of the Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire, received the Honorable Walter R. Peterson Citizen Leader Award.
