Franklin Pierce University commencement

At commencement on Saturday,Franklin Pierce University conferred 465 degrees, including doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s and associate’s degrees.

 Provided by Luke Tracy ’19/FPU

RINDGE -- Valedictorian Kelly Hayes, of Belmont, said community spirit is what she takes away from Franklin Pierce University as part of the Class of 2023.  

“Franklin Pierce University is a community of communities, tied together not only by leadership and membership, but by uniting in their challenges of the status quo, their fights for places of free and meaningful expression, and their desire to learn from one another,” said Hayes.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023