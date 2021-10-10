Franklin Pierce University presented Fitzwater Medallions to four people during its Fitzwater Center Honors ceremony at its Rindge campus.
The Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication is presented annually to those who have demonstrated a commitment to using the power of collaboration to ensure the health of our democracy. Established in 2004, it is the hallmark event of the Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce University.
“The university is honored to award the Fitzwater Medallion to four leaders in public communication,” said Kim Mooney ’83, president of Franklin Pierce. “As the university prepares to celebrate its 60th anniversary and the center’s 20th anniversary in 2022, we are proud that the Fitzwater Center, under the leadership of Dr. Kristen Nevious, continues to be a world-class center for teaching civic engagement through public communication.”
The honorees are:
Willem Lange, host, NHPBS’s “Windows to the Wild,” Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication
David Tirrell-Wysocki, retired as executive director, Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, Fitzwater Medallion for Contributions to the Public Discourse by an Educator
Tyler Comeau ’20, graduate student, UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television, Fitzwater Medallion for Contributions to the Public Discourse by a Graduating Student
Erika McGowan ’09, assistant director, Directors Guild of America, Fitzwater Medallion for Leadership in Public Communication by an Alumnus
Lange is known throughout New England and the country as the consummate outdoorsman. He also writes “A Yankee Notebook,” a weekly newspaper column, and has published 10 books. His newest, “Words from the Wild,” is a collection of 28 illustrated essays that highlight his adventures on “Windows to the Wild.”
“It’s an honor to be singled out this way,” Lange said.
Tirrell-Wysocki said the date of last Thursday’s ceremony held personal significance.
“Receiving this wonderful award on this date brings a long career full-circle. It was on October 7, 1974, 47 years ago today, that I moved to New Hampshire (for my first job in journalism).”
Tirrell-Wysocki recently retired as the executve director of the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications. He started his career working at various New Hampshire radio stations before beginning a 33-year career as a reporter for the Associated Press in Concord.
Unable to attend the ceremony due to his graduate studies at UCLA, member of the Class of 2020 Tyler Comeau’s mother, Dr. Jacqui Kelleher, accepted his award.
“Thank you, Franklin Pierce University,” Kelleher said. “My kid came to you with strengths and skills and you found them and you nurtured them. …He left (Franklin Pierce) with a clearly articulated vision for how to leave his mark on this world.”
“I am honored to accept this medallion amongst good company,” said honoree Erika McGowan, who graduated from FPU with a bachelor of arts in mass communication. “I hope this recognition is a reminder for us to be grounded in communication and to continue forward in our respective journeys.”
Since 2014, she has worked at the Directors Guild of America.