Franklin Pierce University President Kim Mooney said this week that the school is going to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students in the fall.
“The health and safety of our community will always remain our top priority, and the best way to safeguard that is through vaccination,” Mooney wrote in a letter to the school community.
Mooney said that by requiring the vaccine for all students and staff, the school plans to return to a more normal school year, including in-person classes and no mask mandates.
“Our ultimate goal is to return, safely, to a much less restrictive environment for teaching, learning, and working,” Mooney said.
Students will need to provide proof that they have been vaccinated before they can attend class on the Rindge campus. The school will allow for students, faculty, and staff to skip the vaccine for medical or religious exemption reasons.
Whether or not to require the vaccine is being determined on a school to school basis. Ivy League Dartmouth is requiring COVID shots for the coming year, while nearby Keene State College has not yet implemented a requirement. Keene State is encouraging the vaccine, but holding off on making it mandatory at this time.