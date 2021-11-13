Franklin Pierce University in Rindge plans to introduce a marching band in time for next fall’s football season.
“I think it’s a pretty bold decision for Franklin Pierce to start a marching band considering our size as a small liberal arts college,” music professor Lou Bunk said.
Bunk and athletic director Rachel Burleson dreamed up the idea of the Raven Marching Band and are thrilled university administrators have approved their plans, Bunk said.
“It’s going to be a great opportunity to not only play music together with a pretty large group,” Bunk said, “but also to participate in a pretty big day at Franklin Pierce.
These game days that happen on Saturdays are our big community events. And so for students to be a part of that — a part of making it happen — is going to be a huge thing for them not only creatively, but also socially and from a community standpoint, too.”
The Raven Marching Band will be led by George Robinson, who teaches percussion in the music department and is the director of the university’s pep band.
Robinson, recently promoted by the college to Director of Athletic Bands, said on Friday that he anticipates a 20-person marching band by this fall.
“If we have 20 that’s not a huge marching band, but that’s enough to get us started,” Robinson said, adding the goal will be to expand the band to about 50 members over the next few years.
“We are hoping to bring a bunch of new students on campus,” Robinson said. “I have a few students in my pep band that are excited about joining the marching band.”
The marching band will play at fall sporting events, and the pep band will play at the spring events, he said.
The pep band, which started in 2019, averages about 10 members. Pep bands are typically smaller than marching bands, he said. The main difference between the two is the instrumentation.
“For example, in our pep band, we have an electric bass player, we have an electric piano player and a drum set player and all of those electric instruments will not be in the marching band because you can’t plug them in and march around with them. And our (marching band) drumline will be wearing their drums instead of sitting,” he said.
Franklin Pierce has about 1,200 students at its Rindge campus.
“Typically, the marching band programs that exist at the college level are at bigger schools. So for example, the ones in New Hampshire include UNH and Dartmouth,” Bunk said.
Its marching band will set Franklin Pierce apart from other small liberal arts colleges in New England, Bunk said.
Bunk said he believes the marching band will draw more music majors and minors to Franklin Pierce. It’s also going to attract students in other fields who participated in marching band in high school and want to continue to have that creative outlet in college.
Robinson said he participated in marching band all four years that he attended Londonderry High School, which ended up having a huge impact on him musically, career-wise, socially and romantically.
“I’m so glad I did. I mean, it changed everything for me. It taught me how to get serious about music. I just had so much fun,” Robinson said, adding he met his wife, as well as many of his lifelong friends, in marching band.
Unfortunately, his choice to attend a small college meant he attended a school without a marching band, he said.
“If I had an option of going to a school like this — that actually had a marching band — that would have made a big difference for me.”
Because Franklin Pierce is not a big state school, its marching band will have a different flavor, Robinson said.
“We’re not going to be the same kind of military-style marching band that we’re used to seeing with the big hats and all that stuff,” Robinson said.
The Raven Marching Band will play both traditional marching band songs such as the theme from the movie, “Rocky” as well as more contemporary music from rock bands such as Fall Out Boy and the White Stripes, Robinson said.
“We’re going to have a lot of energy and attitude and just have fun with it,” Robinson said.