Franklin's school district will receive a $267,595 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice, from a program that makes grants for investments meant to counteract school violence.
The grant program, called STOP School Violence, gave $87 million to school districts, colleges and states around the country this year.
Some of the money will fund anti-bullying training, but the grant Franklin received is to set up a system to report potential threats and bullying anonymously.
Franklin was the only New Hampshire school district to receive grant funds.