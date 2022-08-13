MANCHESTER — Registration is open for in-person classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications this fall. Classes are free and open to all.
All classes are at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Park Drive, on Wednesday evenings, Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5. Most classes run for four weeks, and times vary depending on the class.
Register for all classes at loebschool.org, and email questions to loebschool@loebschool.org.
Citizen Journalism: Covering Your Community — Democracy counts on informed and engaged citizens. Covering public events, government meetings and neighborhood happenings is the essence of local news. In this course students will learn the basics of reporting from interviewing to media ethics to making information requests. Students will be coached by local journalists to complete at least one news story that will be published.Instructors are Mike Cote, Senior Editor, News & Business for the New Hampshire Union Leader, and longtime Union Leader reporter and columnist Mark Hayward. Cote previously worked as a reporter and editor at newspapers and magazines in Colorado and Florida. He taught news reporting and editing at the University of Colorado-Boulder, where he worked several years as an adjunct instructor Hayward has nearly 40 years of experience, covering government, politics, business, and community news.
Spinning Gold: Shaping Your Family Research into Compelling Stories — This class will help students write their family’s stories as true tales or fictional accounts. It includes exercises to get creative ideas flowing; guidance on planning and outlining stories; and tips for writing compelling stories from found facts. If you’ve ever planned to write your family’s history and never seem to get to it, this class will give you the tools and inspiration to do it, and the confidence to see it through. Instructor Christine Halvorson is a writer based in Peterborough. “Inmate,” her fictional account of her maternal grandmother, was published in 2018. Now retired, she is a former social media consultant, adjunct college instructor, PR specialist, corporate blogger, book editor and newspaper reporter.
Telling Short Stories: A One Image Workshop — In this two-session writing and digital media class (offered twice this fall at the Loeb School), students will create a mini digital story using one image or photograph and a short, written reflection. Learn how to put these elements together on the free online platform WeVideo. Short stories will be shared as part of the OurStoryNH project. Instructors Sarah McPhee and Kirsten Durzy are expert storytelling coaches. You can learn more about their work at ourstorynh.com.
Crisis Communications: Practice Before the Crisis Comes — When your organization is in a reputational or physical crisis, it’s hard to know what to do next. The best preparation comes before the problem. In this class, students will learn from one of New Hampshire’s best-known public relations and crisis experts about the fundamentals of crisis communications planning, how to build a plan, and what really happens during a crisis. The class will feature scenarios and drills to practice case studies drawn from real communications crises. Instructor Nick Ashooh is the senior director of corporate and executive communication at APCO Worldwide. He has more than 40 years of experience in corporate communications, serving as senior communications officer at five Fortune 500 companies across several sectors, including energy, financial services and entertainment.
Nature Photography: Images of Fall — The Loeb School’s popular fall workshop is being offered as a free class for the first time. This class will encourage you to get outside during fall foliage season and beyond. Students will learn the tips, techniques and equipment used to capture great nature images, with an emphasis on how the casual photographer can produce photos that capture the outdoors. Students should bring a digital camera (more than a smartphone), but sophisticated camera equipment is not needed. Instructor Geoff Forester, a Loeb School favorite instructor, is photo editor at the Concord Monitorand has been a photojournalist for more than 30 years.
