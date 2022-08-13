MANCHESTER — Registration is open for in-person classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications this fall. Classes are free and open to all.

All classes are at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Park Drive, on Wednesday evenings, Sept. 14, 21, 28 and Oct. 5. Most classes run for four weeks, and times vary depending on the class.

Saturday, August 13, 2022
Tuesday, August 09, 2022