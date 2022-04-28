MANCHESTER — Registration is now available for free in-person classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.
All classes are taught at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications, 749 East Industrial Drive, Manchester, on Wednesday evenings, May 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2022. Each class runs for four weeks, and times vary depending on the class.
Registration is open for the following classes:
Crisis Communications: Practice Before the Crisis Comes, with instructor Nick Ashooh
In this class, students will learn about the fundamentals of crisis communications planning, how to build a plan, and what really happens during a crisis. Ashooh is the senior director of corporate and executive communication at APCO Worldwide, which provides corporate communications services.
Community Journalism 101, with instructor Richard Watts
If you want to write stories for your local newspaper or need to brush up on your journalism skills and develop the confidence to write news, join this free class. Students of all ages will learn the basics of reporting from interviewing to media ethics to public information requests. Watts is the founder of the Vermont-based Community News Service and a former journalist.
