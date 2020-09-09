The New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education, in partnership with the Warren B. Rudman Center at the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law, will present a four-part “William W. Treat Lecture” series this fall.
Advance registration is required for these free, online civic-engagement events:
Sept. 17 at 5:15 p.m., in honor of Constitution Day. "Meeting the Moment: Renewing Democracy Through Civic Learning," with Louise Dube, executive director of iCivics, and Ted McConnell, senior policy advisor, CivXNow Coalition, and custodian, Campaign for the Civic Mission of Schools.
Sept. 24 at 4 p.m., "Why is Civic Education Essential to Our National Security?" with Suzanne Spaulding, senior advisor for Homeland Security, and Elizabeth Rindskopf Parker, former general counsel to the CIA and NSA.
Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., "Protect and Defend the Constitution: The Significance of the Oath of Office," with Judge Scott Stucky, chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and Maggie Goodlander, Rudman Center advisory board member and adjunct professor of constitutional law at the Law School.
Oct. 29 at 4 p.m., "Is Civic Learning a Constitutional Right?" with Michael Rebell, LL.B., executive director of the Center for Educational Equity at Teachers College Columbia University, and Jennifer Wood, executive director, Rhode Island Center for Justice.
“These lectures are made possible through a generous grant from the William W. Treat Foundation,” Martha M. Madsen, executive director of the New Hampshire Institute for Civics Education, said in a news release.
Judge Treat was a leader in the Republican Party and a champion of human rights, according to the news release.
"He believed in the value of 'cross-party' conversations and the respectful exchange of ideas to further understanding," the news release states. "His legacy is one of bridging political and other divides to improve discussions central to democratic society."
For more information and to register, go to www.nhcivics.org/events