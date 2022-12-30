Registration is open for online winter classes at Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications.
Classes are free and open to all. Winter classes are taught online and require pre-registration. For details and to register visit loebschool.org.
Upcoming classes include:
Common Exceptions to Free Speech -- Tuesday, Jan. 17, noon to 2 p.m., with New England First Amendment Coalition Executive Director Justin Silverman.
The Fundamentals of the First Amendment and Your Right to Know -- Tuesday evenings, 6 to 7 p.m., Jan. 17, 24, 31 and Feb. 7 with media law expert Greg Sullivan.
For Once and For All – Write it! -- Wednesday, Jan. 18, 10 to -11:30 a.m., with WMUR-TV anchor and award-winning author Jennifer Vaughn.
Community Journalism -- Wednesday evenings, Jan. 18, 25, Feb. 1, 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m., with veteran journalist Judy Currie.
Opinion Writing -- Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, 5:30 to 7 p.m., with Carisa Corrow of Educating for Good and Allie Ginwala of the Concord Monitor.
Messaging Your Mission -- Wednesdays, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, 2023, noon to 1 p.m., with PR expert and small business owner Lauren Collins-Cline.
Speak Up: Using your Voice to Advocate -- Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, 3 to 4:30 p.m. or Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, 5 to 7:30 p.m., with Anna Brown and Mike Dunbar of Citizens Count.
(This class is offered twice this session, daytime and evening, to accommodate students. The content will be the same.)
Internal Communications: Handling Bias-Based Complaints -- Tuesday, Jan. 31, 10 to 11:30 a.m., with Bernstein Shur’s Talesha L. Saint-Marc.
Arguing Well -- Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, 3 to 4:30 p.m. or Monday, Feb. 13, 5:30 to 7 p.m. with veteran journalist and author Kimberly Marlowe Hartnett.
(This class is offered twice this session, daytime and evening, to accommodate students. The content will be the same.)
How to Effectively Use NH’s Right-to-Know Law -- Wednesday, Feb. 15, 5:30 to 7 p.m., with ACLU-NH Legal Director Gilles Bissonnette.
NEFAC.org: A First Amendment and Open Government Toolbox -- Thursday, Feb. 16, noon to 2 p.m., with Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition.
Winter 2023 classes are only offered online. Full class descriptions, Instructor biographies, and registration can be found at loebschool.org.
