The Fremont School Board may have violated the state’s Right-to-Know law when it went behind closed doors at a meeting this week to discuss three candidates looking to fill a vacancy on the board.
The meeting held on Sept. 22 is raising questions after the board interviewed the three candidates in public, but later voted to enter a non-public session to deliberate.
Under RSA 91-A, also known as the Right-to-Know law, the appointment of a member to an elected board must be done in public. The law only allows the hiring of a public employee to be done privately.
The procedure was outlined in a 2015 memorandum issued by then-New Hampshire Attorney General Joseph Foster.
His memo stated, in part, “Filling a vacancy of an elected or appointed public office is an ‘appointment’ and is not the ‘hiring’ of a public employee. Interviews and deliberation on filling a vacancy in an elected office therefore must occur in public session.”
The board is trying to fill an empty seat after the recent resignation of board member Lisa Marggraf.
The board sought candidates interested in being appointed to fill the seat until the March elections when voters can elect a new member. The board has not said publicly whether any vote was taken to fill the seat during the non-public session in which the candidates were discussed.
The candidates interviewed during the public portion of Tuesday’s meeting were Kris Diamond, Sara Lundquist and Brittany Thompson.
Board member Gordon Muench made the motion to enter non-public session, which the board approved with a unanimous vote.
Superintendent Allyn Hutton said the intent of the board going into non-public session was to “protect the reputation of the applicants” under a section of the law that lists matters that are allowed to be discussed behind closed doors.
“The board is currently reviewing their process with the school attorney and will decide next steps shortly,” Hutton said.
The New Hampshire Union Leader reached out to the school board for comment, but board Chairman Greg Fraize asked the superintendent to respond.