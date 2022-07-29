WASHINGTON - It once held that the federal government was profiting off students who rely on loans to pay for college. And by the Education Department's own estimates, the lending program was poised to generate $114 billion in income. But a Government Accountability Office report released Friday reveals it will actually cost $197 billion in lost revenue.

According to the government watchdog, the primary drivers of the $311 billion budget swing are the ongoing suspension of federal student loan payments and interest because of the pandemic and the expansion of a popular repayment plan tied to a borrower's income.

