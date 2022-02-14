A college administrator who helped set the stage for Southern New Hampshire University’s growth, and touched dozens of students’ lives, died last week.
George J. Larkin, 84, served as dean of students and was a vice president at Southern New Hampshire University. He helped turn New Hampshire College from a business school with an Elm Street storefront into a liberal arts university on its current Manchester/Hooksett campus, pushing for more academic rigor and more competitive athletic programs. He pushed students to expand their horizons and stretch their capabilities, while also finding time to coach his own children’s sports teams, and be a loving, involved father.
“How did this man do all these things and help all these people, and still be the amazing husband and father that he was?” said Mary Quinn, his daughter. “He wanted everyone around him to have a better life.”
Larkin was born in 1937 in Massachusetts. He played football for Boston College, and graduated with an education degree, before returning for his master’s and doctorate degrees in education. He worked in high schools in New Hampshire before arriving at what was then New Hampshire College to become dean of students.
There were always students at the Larkin home, Quinn remembered, because Larkin served as a mentor and guide to so many.
“That was what he prided himself on, was that he was more than the guy in the office,” Quinn said. Over the last week, she said, she has heard from dozens of former students as they learned of Larkin’s passing.
Ed Ithier of Hooksett, one of those former students, remembered that Larkin encouraged him to think beyond his life as a college athlete.
“He always told me at some point you’re gonna have to stop playing and do something with your life,” Ithier said. “For me, he made me always think beyond the moment. He’d always say you can’t think about just now, you have to think about the future.”
For Ithier, Larkin’s mentorship didn’t end at graduation.
“As I became an adult it was about family — he showed me the importance of family, what you need to do.”
Quinn said Larkin set quite an example.
“He was a completely involved dad. He made sure anything we needed we had it,” she said of the way Larkin showed up for her and her three siblings. “He coached our teams, he brought us to 5 a.m. swim practice, basketball practice until 10 p.m.”
He coached several teams in Manchester, even starting a girls softball league, Quinn said. He involved himself in his church, teachers unions and other education organizations, making himself available to anyone who needed advice or a role model.
Former SNHU President Richard Gustafson remembered Larkin had high expectations of himself, and of students, and said he was key in raising standards and rigor across the board.
Gustafson, who led SNHU from 1987 until 2003, said Larkin helped the college through some of its most trying years — holding in his mind a vision of what the college could become.
“He was always a person who believed, and demonstrated, the college could elevate academic expectations while supporting championship-level sports teams,” Gustafson said.
Larkin’s experience as a school counselor and a football referee gave him a talent for empathetic listening — and knowing when to blow the whistle, and keep students in-bounds.
He believed that students could rise to high expectations, Gustafson said. “When you expect more, you’ll get more,” he said. “George Larkin was key to our ability to set that tone throughout the institution.”
Gustafson said Larkin was a key part of the school’s growth — its addition of graduate programs, liberal arts courses and a school of education, and the genesis of online education.
“Paul LeBlanc has scaled that to just incredible levels in terms of the size and scope of the institution,” Gustafson said of the university’s current president. “But many like George Larkin set the table if you will, helped build the structure on which the university has now benefited.”
“He always wanted what was best for the campus and the school,” and what was best for students, Quinn said.
“That, to me, speaks more than anything,” Quinn said, “that he touched all these students’ lives.”