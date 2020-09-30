School officials in Nashua urged administrators this week to get the students back in the classroom after a month of fully remote classes.
“We have students that are really suffering not being in school,” said Jennifer Bishop, member of the Nashua Board of Education.
The challenges are not just related to academics, she said, explaining there are mental-health issues that must also be considered when keeping students out of the school buildings.
“The suicide rates and risks, I would gather, may be higher than the risks of COVID-19 at this point,” said Bishop, acknowledging that while this might be an anecdotal statement, it is still a legitimate concern. “We need to get these kids back in school.”
Superintendent Jahmal Mosley announced recently that special education students will begin hybrid schooling in phases on Oct. 5, Oct. 13 and Oct. 19, followed by kindergarten hybrid beginning on Oct. 19 and first-grade hybrid beginning on Nov. 2.
On Nov. 9, the Board of Education will meet to determine when second-graders should begin hybrid, and then each succeeding grade will begin hybrid in staggered starts, according to Mosley.
For families who selected hybrid schooling as opposed to fully remote schooling, Dotty Oden, school board member, said that choice should be honored and the district should be trying to make that a reality for those students.
“I understand why parents are getting upset with us,” said another board member, Paula Johnson, explaining families need to be making plans for the future, which is challenging when the dates for when hybrid learning could begin are continuously changing.
Johnson said she is tired of being “blindsided” when emails and letters are distributed to parents without a detailed plan first being shared with school officials.
There was some discussion among the board on Monday to potentially allow the construction firm working on expanding and renovating Fairgrounds Middle School to accelerate its construction schedule and continue working throughout the rest of the year if students would not be in the building.
“I really struggle with saying now, the last week in September, that we are not going to have the upper middle grades or even sixth-grade or the high schools back until January 1,” said Heather Raymond, president of the board. “I feel like we gave children an option of remote and hybrid … it makes me really uncomfortable.”
Jessica Brown, another board member, agreed, stressing she does not want to lock in any plans that would prevent the students from being back in the schools prior to January.
The board decided that it would not allow the construction firm to accelerate its work at the local middle school, with the hope that students would be able to return in the coming weeks.
“It would be really close to Christmas if we were to get those sixth-graders back,” acknowledged Mosley, who said he expects each grade level to start hybrid learning in two-week increments depending on the available staffing and current epidemiology.
Melissa Cote, a Nashua parent, told the New Hampshire Union Leader that while she wants what is best for her children and their safety, she feels there has been an extreme lack of consideration for Nashua families and no real plan to ever transition to hybrid in October as originally proposed.
“The fact is, yes, there is a pandemic and it is scary, but it is not going away anytime in the near future. With that said, the Nashua School District needs to facilitate a plan ensuring the best possible educational outcome for our students based on facts and resources and not on biased opinions,” said Cote, adding more support is needed for teachers and students.
Another local parent, Rachel Laliberty, said she is strongly opposed to the way Nashua has responded to the pandemic.
“Our kids need to be in school to at least a minimal degree, though I’d prefer total in-person,” said Laliberty.
Delaying the start of hybrid learning is causing further harm to city children, she said, maintaining educators don’t seem to have enough remote materials to keep children engaged.
“I want my daughter to get an education, and I am genuinely concerned that she’s not receiving the necessary tools she needs to flourish academically. How can she be promoted to grade two when the teacher can’t verify what concepts she’s grasping or struggling with?” said Laliberty.
Mosley said it is very difficult to predict what will happen with the pandemic tomorrow or in a few weeks.
“There are nine students at (Nashua High) North that are quarantining and we did have two students that were affected by COVID-19,” he said, stressing the goal is to get all of the kids back into the schools and make sure they and the staff are safe.