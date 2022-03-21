The National Society of Professional Surveyors is an organization that strives to establish and further common interests, objectives, and political effort that would help build the surveying profession into a unified body in the United States.
The NSPS is governed by a board of directors, which meets twice per year. NSPS has working agreements with state surveying organizations, such as the New Hampshire Land Surveyors Association, which represented on the NSPS Board of Directors. Along with the NSPS Foundation, which is the arm of the association that donates funds to schools for curriculum development, NSPS assists members with disaster relief and provides scholarships to students.
There’s a global skills shortage in surveying — so to attract the next generation to our profession, NSPS is running a long-term “Get Kids Into Survey” campaign to enthuse children and teenagers about careers in surveying. NSPS can’t do it without the support of the surveying and education community, so they are asking for help in local communities.
Practitioners, schools and industry representatives are asked to sponsor production of one or more #GetKidsIntoSurveying posters, which NSPS will ship directly to sponsors. Sponsors can get their business logo placed right onto the poster. NHLSA will assist sponsors with what to do once they sign up to educate the educators about surveying education. NHLSA sponsors the Trig Star Program that brings real world education regarding the application of math and science directly to the classroom.
Visit NSPS.org to find out all the information about the program, including poster editions, distribution details and what you get as part of your sponsorship package. The website also offers coloring sheets, lesson plans, comics and the opportunity to sign up for the program newsletter.
“Get Kids Into Surveying” is sponsored by the National Society of Professional Surveyors.
