Gilford High School senior Serena Pugh won first place and $7,500 in the 2021 Brodsky Prize competition.
Pugh will use her award to attend the Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts at The New School in New York, with a focus on journalism and design, according to a news release.
The Brodsky Prize, which Jeffrey Brodsky established in 2018, recognizes high school students who exemplify journalistic excellence and “out of the box” thinking.
“Pugh’s creative thinking, coupled with her fledgling journalistic instincts, make her an ideal winner,” said Howard Brodsky, a member of the judging committee and Jeffery’s father, in a statement. “Her essay was brave and challenged the status quo.”
The additional four prize recipients also received awards. Eve Brown-Ryder of Manchester Memorial and Zachary Rioux of Bishop Guertin in Nashua, who tied for second place, were awarded $1,000 each. Daisy Macdonald of Hinsdale High School and Tyler Hughes of Winnacunnet High School in Hampton both received third-place awards of $350.
The $10,200 awarded from this year's Brodsky Prize was the most given in the history of the prize. Since 2018, the prize has awarded over $25,000 to New Hampshire high school journalists.
The Brodsky Prize is open to all New Hampshire public and parochial high school students. Jeffery Brodsky was the co-editor of The Little Green, Manchester Central High School’s school newspaper, during the early 1990s.
The Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications in Manchester helps oversee the award program.
More information on the the Brodsky Prize including past winners is available at brodskyprize.com.