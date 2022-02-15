Manchester school board members have selected assistant superintendent of schools Jennifer Gillis to serve as the interim head of the state’s largest school district, with the search for the Queen City’s next superintendent set to get underway.
The 8-7 vote came at 12:29 a.m. Tuesday, concluding a marathon Board of School Committee meeting at City Hall.
“During this transition, our main focus is providing stability for our students, staff and teachers,” Gillis said in a statement.
“I want to thank the Board of School Committee for the opportunity to serve as interim Superintendent. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we have a district full of experienced and dedicated educators to leverage our strengths and keep us moving forward. For the past eight years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with members of our school community and I am committed to continuing the progress we’ve made to ensure the best possible outcomes for our students.”
Voting in favor of Gillis serving as interim superintendent were Julie Turner, Sean Parr, Peter Argeropoulos, Jim O'Connell, Ben Dion, Gary Hamer, Nicole Leapley and Mayor Joyce Craig.
Opposed were Karen Soule, Leslie Want, Jason Bonilla, Ken Tassey, Chris Potter, Peter Perich, and Carlos Gonzalez.
There was then a vote to make this vote unanimous; however Soule and Tassey were opposed to that vote.
While the vote wasn’t unanimous, school board vice chair and at-large member Jim O’Connell said deliberations held in nonpublic session prior to the public vote “weren’t acrimonious at all.”
“I think if the public had been able to watch the proceedings they would have been proud of the committee,” said O’Connell. “Fourteen people speaking thoughtfully, intelligently, listening to what each other had to say. A public body doing the work of the people.”
Gillis will serve as interim superintendent until the school board selects a permanent replacement.
The following board members will serve on a special committee heading up the superintendent search: Turner, Soule, Leapley, Argeropoulos and O’Connell.
The special committee will begin its work soon, O’Connell said.
“The plan is to have a job description and whatever else is needed in place for the March 14 school board meeting, then have the job posted for a month,” said O’Connell.
“The intent is to have a candidate to bring forward by June 1. It’s an aggressive schedule, but we feel we can meet it and we’re not engaging a company to do a national search. We’ll post the job as widely as we can and see who responds, and make our decision accordingly.”
O’Connell said he feels there are already a number of highly qualified candidates locally.
“I’m satisfied that we'll be able to meet this timeline,” said O’Connell. “My concern really is that we have stability, and we continue on the trajectory we’re on and continue moving the district forward.”
Superintendent John Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Friday. He was recently announced as one of two finalists to lead the Carson City, Nev., schools.
Goldhardt will continue to be paid through April 15, according to a separation agreement obtained through a Right-to-Know request.
Goldhardt will write a transition memo to help guide his successor, outlining his work and tying up loose ends, according to the separation agreement.
Gillis served as principal of Southside Middle School for four years, having come to the Manchester schools after serving six years as assistant principal at Mountain View Middle School in Goffstown.
In addition to her experience as a principal, Gillis spent nearly 15 years teaching, mentoring, coaching and advocating for students in public education. She worked in the field of brain injury rehabilitation before starting a career in public education.
Prior to being promoted to assistant superintendent, Gillis worked with a number of community agencies. One notable initiative is the District Safety Plan, in which she collaborated with a number of community agencies, including law enforcement, fire and emergency services. She was also active in the development of the redistricting plan at Southside Middle School.
Gillis earned a BS degree from Endicott College, an MBA from Franklin Pierce University and her doctorate from Plymouth State University.
Gillis and Assistant Superintendent of Schools Amy Allen served as co-superintendents of Manchester schools in the spring of 2019, while a superintendent search was held. Both were among three finalists for the job that year, before Goldhardt was chosen by the school board.
During a 2019 community forum with the candidates, Gillis told attendees she is a “proud member of the Manchester school district.”
“I’m very proud of the students,” said Gillis at the time. “We see them achieve. We have amazing leadership teams in this city that are unstoppable. One of the powers of Manchester is we have amazing people at the building level. Together, we’re going to move far. Every student has a right to succeed. Every staff has a responsibility to help students achieve those expectations.”