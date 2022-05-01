Former Manchester superintendent of schools John Goldhardt is among three finalists to become the next top administrator for the Albany County School District 1 (ACSD) in Wyoming.
During a 46-minute question-and-answer forum last week, Goldhardt was asked why he would want to head up a small district like Albany County, after leading the largest school district in New Hampshire.
“Your size is perfect,” said Goldhardt. “When you have a community-based school district where you’re able to offer the incredible offerings…I’ve never worked in a school district that has the ability to do what this school district is doing for students. This is a family-friendly community. This community has a feel to it, it feels happy — there’s a sense of pride in the community. And there’s a sense of people who care and are friendly.”
“To me it seems like a real dream, to be able to work in such a community and district.”
Goldhardt told those in attendance he doesn’t consider himself a “political” figure.
“I view education not as a vocation, but as an advocation,” Goldhardt said. “Education changes people’s lives for the better. It provides that feeling of accomplishment. Doing everything in my power to make sure my students have the best education as possible is important for me.”
“I don’t consider myself to be an eloquent speaker. I don’t consider myself to be a good politician by any means, but I am good at interpersonal relationships, to work with other individuals together on behalf of student success.”
Asked what he likes to do to relax, Goldhardt said he enjoys gardening, because there’s “something about finishing an area that’s really satisfying and relaxing.”
“The other part of it is, and I don’t want to make it sound bad — the plants don’t talk back,” said Goldhardt.
Goldhardt was also asked what he feels the value of a good K-12 education is to a community.
“It’s the heartbeat of a community,” said Goldhardt. “When you have students that function well, it helps the community function well. The more students that graduate from high school successfully, it also makes the community safer.”
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
When asked by a Union Leader reporter about those in Manchester who question the validity of his claims involving eggs and feces, Goldhardt said, “Unlike some politicians, I share the truth. What I shared happened.”
In March, Goldhardt was offered the superintendent’s position at Carson City, Nev., but Goldhardt withdrew his candidacy citing concerns over the contract he was offered and “slanderous” comments made by school officials.
The Carson City School District Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to reject terms of a contract proposed by Goldhardt, including $5,000 more in annual salary than the $170,000 a year being offered by the district, as well as a second year, coverage of relocation expenses, travel costs and other items.
Prior to voting on the proposal, Laurel Crossman, the board’s vice president, said Goldhardt proposed the changes “to protect himself,” because his situation in Manchester did not end well.
“This is evidence of a me-first attitude, rather than a kids-first attitude, and that has me concerned,” Crossman said.
The ACSD Board of Education is expected to select a new superintendent Wednesday.