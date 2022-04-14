Cheney Public Schools in Spokane County, Wash., will hold informal interviews with four candidates on Thursday and Friday as it seeks to find a new superintendent to replace Robert Roettger.
The four semifinalists are John Goldhardt, former superintendent of the Manchester School District in Manchester, N.H.; Sean Dotson, superintendent of the Tumwater (Washington) School District; Ben Ferney, superintendent of the Valley School District in Stevens County; and Don Vanderholm, superintendent of Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools.
Interviews will begin at 5:30 p.m. both days in the Cheney High School auditorium where staff, students and community members may attend.
The interviews will also be accessible via Zoom. Webinar information can be found on the district website calendar.
Following Friday's interviews, the district board of directors is scheduled to meet in an executive session to determine which candidates will move forward as finalists.
Finalist interviews are scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday and will include a full-day process for each candidate.
Roettger will serve until June 30, after which he will become the new superintendent of Educational Service District 101.
All four of the candidates have experience as a superintendent, three of them in Washington.
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester school district on Feb. 11. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
When asked by a Union Leader reporter about those in Manchester who question the validity of his claims involving eggs and feces, Goldhardt said, “Unlike some politicians, I share the truth. What I shared happened.”
Asked if he had any regrets about how his tenure in Manchester ended, he said he didn’t think it wise to address them — if any exist — due to the conditions outlined in his agreement with the Manchester schools.
Last month, Goldhardt was offered the superintendent's position at Carson City, Nev., but Goldhardt withdrew his candidacy citing concerns over the contract he was offered and “slanderous” comments made by school officials.
“I was truthful to the Carson Board and shared about as much with them as prudent,” said Goldhardt. “The bottom line: I had no discipline nor cause for dismissal.”
Last month, members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees voted 6-1 to reject terms of a contract proposed by Goldhardt, including $5,000 more in annual salary than the $170,000 a year being offered by the district, as well as a second year, coverage of relocation expenses, travel costs and other items.
Prior to voting on the proposal, Laurel Crossman, the board’s vice president, said Goldhardt proposed the changes “to protect himself,” because his situation in Manchester did not end well.
“This is evidence of a me-first attitude, rather than a kids-first attitude, and that has me concerned,” Crossman said.
In a letter to the trustees, Goldhardt said as he watched the March 22 meeting “it became very apparent that the Trustees are still deeply divided on my hire and cannot move past it.”
“I can live with some division,” wrote Goldhardt. “However, I cannot live with undermining, defamation, slander, and subversion. The tone of Vice President Crossman was accusatory, demeaning, and slanderous in sharing multiple false statements about me. I would expect someone who is a trained attorney to know better to not spread hearsay and publicly slander my personal and professional reputation.”
Goldhardt served in a senior leadership position in Salt Lake City schools before moving to New Hampshire in 2019.
Dotson has spent the past three years at Tumwater, a district of about 6,250 students near Olympia. Prior to that, he spent 12 years in Cheney — five as principal at Sunset Elementary School and seven as assistant superintendent. Earlier in his career, Dotson was a teacher in East Valley and Spokane, and a principal in Elma, Washington.
For the past four years, Ferney has led the 1,600-student Valley School District, located south of Chewelah.
For five years before that, Ferney was the principal at Freeman Middle School. A Washington State University graduate, Ferney also has taught in Cheney and Spokane.
Vanderholm has served the past four years as superintendent of Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools in Adams County.
Prior to that, Vanderholm was the principal of Manson (Washington) High School, northwest of Chelan.
Vanderholm began his career as a social studies teacher and basketball coach on the Colville Indian Reservation, then worked for 11 years as a teacher, coach and administrator at the Mary Walker School District in Stevens County.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.