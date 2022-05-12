On the same night his former employers selected a new schools chief, former Manchester Superintendent John Goldhardt found out where his next job will be -- Laramie, Wyo.
Goldhardt was hired as the new superintendent of Albany County School District 1, on a unanimous vote by the local Board of Education Trustees. He was among three finalists for the position.
Goldhardt’s new job has a start date of July 1. His contract is for two years, with an annual salary of $170,000.
“I’m looking forward to having John Goldhardt join our district,” said ACSD1 Board of Education Trustees Chairman Janice Marshall following Wednesday’s vote. “He brings much experience as a teacher, as an administrator, and as a superintendent. He will bring dedication and energy. If you’re listening, Dr. Goldhardt, we’re looking forward to working with you and looking forward to the future of Albany County under your leadership.”
Records show there were 4,081 students enrolled in 17 public schools in Albany County School District 1 (ACSD1) for the 2021-2022 school year.
During a recent 46-minute question-and-answer forum, Goldhardt was asked why he would want to head up a small district like Albany County, after leading the largest school district in New Hampshire.
“Your size is perfect,” said Goldhardt. “When you have a community-based school district where you’re able to offer the incredible offerings … I’ve never worked in a school district that has the ability to do what this school district is doing for students. This is a family-friendly community. This community has a feel to it, it feels happy — there’s a sense of pride in the community. And there’s a sense of people who care and are friendly.”
“To me it seems like a real dream, to be able to work in such a community and district,” he said.
Goldhardt told those in attendance he doesn’t consider himself a “political” figure.
“I don’t consider myself to be an eloquent speaker,” Goldhardt said. “I don’t consider myself to be a good politician by any means, but I am good at interpersonal relationships, to work with other individuals together on behalf of student success.”
Goldhardt resigned as superintendent of the Manchester School District on Feb. 11. He later claimed eggs were thrown at him while he walked his dog, piles of feces were left on his doorstep. and he was attacked in Union Leader editorials before he stepped down.
When asked by a Union Leader reporter about those in Manchester who question the validity of his claims involving eggs and feces, Goldhardt said, “Unlike some politicians, I share the truth. What I shared happened.”
In March, Goldhardt was offered the superintendent’s position at Carson City, Nev., but he withdrew his candidacy citing concerns over the $170,000 contract he was offered and what he called “slanderous” comments made by school officials.