MANCHESTER — Following last week’s big reveal from Manchester Proud of their draft strategic plan for the district, Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt presented his own “vision” for city schools to board members — including 100 percent graduation rates, eliminating the practice of leveling, and possibly closing a high school.
Much of Goldhardt’s plan — based on two principles, “raise the bar, lower the barrier” — align with the document presented by Manchester Proud. Both propose eliminating the practice of separating students into different classes based on their past performance, or leveling. Both at least broach the topic of closing schools to make better use of available space.
“You’ve got a vision, and it’s what’s best for our kids,” Ward 9 school board member Art Beaudry told Goldhardt. “In the Manchester Proud plan there’s definitely some things I’m not warm and fuzzy about, but your presentation ... there’s not one thing I could disagree with.”
“It was a really great presentation,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “He is so authentic, and caring, and he has a great sense of humor. It was very clear to me that he has the best interest of our educators and our students at heart, and I really feel that his vision and what he wants to do fits right in with the strategic plan that we have that is community-driven.”
“There will be push-back, because it’s change,” said Goldhardt. “And whenever there’s change, there’s push-back. Whenever you try to do anything different, there’s push-back and we have to be prepared.”
One key aspect of Goldhardt’s plan is a 100 percent graduation rate.
“The only rate I’ll ever accept is a 100 percent graduation rate,” said Goldhardt. “Some will say that’s too high. Nope; that’s the only one I’ll ever accept.”
Goldhardt gave examples of why even 99.9 percent isn’t the same as 100 percent.
“Is 99.9 percent good enough, is that good enough?” asked Goldhardt. “If it was there would be 16,000 lost pieces of mail per hour. There would be 20,000 incorrect drug prescriptions per year. There would be 500 incorrect surgical operations performed each week.”
Goldhardt said the district should move toward upping the standards for high school graduation from 20 to 28 credits, and encourage high-school students to pursue certification and associate’s degree tracks as well as more traditional college tracks when they graduate.
In addition, Goldhardt proposes having all students read on grade level by third grade. He also wants to increase enrollment by students of color and students from poverty in AP and college concurrent enrollment courses by at least 25 percent, and increase overall enrollment in those programs by at least 15 percent.
“And that we have an invasive culture of innovation and improvement in every classroom continuously,” said Goldhardt.
The superintendent mentioned working to put all city high schools on block schedules, similar to what’s currently in place at Manchester High School West, where students have four classes every other day for a total of eight classes, each 90 minutes in length. Teachers teach three classes each day and one planning period. Labs are considered part of class time.
Goldhardt proposes eliminating leveling by doing away with the current four-tiered class level system and adopting a two-tiered system consisting of advanced placement or college equivalent classes and regular classes.
“I spent 30 years in a system where we didn’t have four levels and the kids did pretty well without four levels,” said Goldhardt. “We had 80-90 percent graduation rates, and they weren’t in four levels.”
Then Goldhardt brought up what he termed the “elephant in the room” — potentially consolidating or closing some of the city’s high schools.
“Quite frankly, this is something a superintendent doesn’t like to bring up because it cuts their contracts,” said Goldhardt. “I’m not trying to open a wound with this.”
While saying his ideas are just “preliminary,” he stressed it is a topic that school board members must discuss at some point. Goldhardt suggested the city’s three high schools could become magnet schools focusing on specific subjects — a performing arts magnet school, a STEM/bio-tech/world language school, and a CTE school.
Goldhardt also suggested closing a high school and renovating the two remaining schools, or expanding the Manchester School of Technology to handle 1,500 students and building one large state-of-the-art school at an undetermined location.
“I look at every one of our schools are anywhere from 60 percent to 40 percent underutilized,” said Beaudry. “That’s a huge cost to this district that we pay for heating, maintenance, repairs, electricity. That’s money that could go to the students enrolled in the school that’s wasted.”
“Mindset is a big challenge for us, in everything you’ve talked about,” said Ward 8 school board member Peter Perich. “Whether it be tradition and getting over ‘Central’s the best,’ Memorial’s red white and blue, or ‘Crusader for life,’ compared to what’s really good for me as a person, where am I going to go in life. We have to get by that mindset.”
No action was taken by board members on any of Goldhardt’s suggestions.
“There is a solution for Manchester here that can work for the next 50 years forward,” said at-Large board member Jim O’Connell. “We can’t do this all in one meeting, but the fact we could start is so commendable. People want us to take action.”
“I really feel like our district is in a great place right now to be able to move forward,” said Craig. “Moving forward is going to mean change, which is hard — there’s going to be some uncomfortableness in that — but we can’t afford to keep doing what we’re doing. I feel like we’ve got the community behind us with our strategic plan, we have a superintendent who’s bringing great experience and knowledge to our district, and a school board who is focused on policy. I really feel like we are in a great place right now.”