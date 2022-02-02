Manchester school Superintendent John Goldhardt has been selected as one of two finalists for superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada.
Members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees narrowed the field of candidates from six to two on Wednesday night. Goldhardt joins Carson City School District’s director of fiscal services and chief financial officer Andrew Feuling as a candidate to replace current superintendent Richard Stokes.
Both Goldhardt and Feuling will interview for the superintendent position with board members on Feb. 22 and (if needed) Feb. 23, between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. A final decision is expected shortly after that.
Six of the board’s trustees ranked their top two candidates to move forward. Feuling finished with four votes, while Goldhardt received 3.
The vote to move Feuling and Goldhardt’s candidacies to the final stage was unanimous.
“I was looking for somebody that not only had the technical understanding to know how a school district runs, but also has the right temperament,” said Trustee Joe Cacioppo. “Dr. Goldhardt, I think he brought a well-roundedness and a fresh approach.”
“I think the community could benefit from having someone from outside the community,” said Trustee Lupe Ramirez. “He has a genuine plan. He truly wants to involve the parents, he sees them as true partners.
Board of Trustees chairman Richard Varner said he liked what Goldhardt had to say in his interview.
“I believe he has the personality to bring a fresh perspective,” said Varner.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the Carson City School District posted videos online of interviews conducted with each of the six finalists, seeking feedback from members of the community.
Of the more than 60 comments - all submitted anonymously - on Goldhardt’s interview, all but a small handful recommended Goldhardt make it through to the final two.
“I feel that Dr. Goldhardt is one of the two strongest candidates for the superintendent position<” said one resident. “He brings great experience but also seems very humble in his approach. I appreciate his expressed desire to listen to and learn from the community to make improvements for our district and students.”
“I felt he was a breath of fresh air,” said another respondent. “He was personable, he gave a lot of information about himself and what he would do if he were the superintendent. He believes in the students coming first. He seems like a person who would work with the board and the community.”
One community member felt Goldhardt's interview was “pleasantly surprising.”
“For a superintendent from a very large district, he seemed to embrace our smaller-town atmosphere,” the person wrote. “He was very inclusive and humble and valued listening and collaboration with ‘the board, and most importantly community engagement and students, every Another believes Goldhardt is the “only individual with actual experience in running an entire school district.”
“His responses demonstrate an in-depth understanding of most areas of leadership demanded of the superintendent,” the respondent wrote. “Furthermore, his answers showed an abundance of experience with handling numerous board member personalities.”
Not all the reviews were positive.
“Dr. Goldhardt was very polished, but he violated confidentiality when he gave details
about an inappropriate staff member at his former school,” the respondent said. “This information could easily lead to the identification of the parties involved. Also, why is he leaving after less than 2 years on the job in NH. He committed to 5.”
During his interview, Goldhardt told members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees being chosen as their next superintendent would be “as music folks call it, the crescendo” of his career in education.
“A perfect-sized district, supportive community, and students that love their schools,” said Goldhardt. “It’s a perfect fit, and a place that I would love to be a part of.”
Nevada’s capital, Carson City, has approximately 7,600 students in 10 schools — six elementaries, two middle schools, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school. Manchester has 12,700 students in 21 schools — 13 elementaries, four middle schools and four high schools.
Goldhardt told trustees he doesn’t feel that taking the Carson City job would be a step back.
“Some tell me that it’s a step down to go from a larger district to a smaller district, but I see it as a step up,” Goldhardt said. “I’m looking for someplace some people would call ‘small’ so I can focus on what matters most — students and community engagement. Those matter to me a lot.”
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
Before his hiring in Manchester, Goldhardt said during a candidates forum, “I am committed to spending an absolute minimum of five years as superintendent, but would actually prefer 10 years.”
When asked about his candidacy for the job in Nevada, Goldhardt said in a statement, “The COVID-19 pandemic and birth of my first grandchild have altered my perspective about what is most important, and that is my relationship with my family.
“The only thing that would draw me away from New England would (be) to be closer to my sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.”
Manchester school board vice chair Jim O’Connell said recently he was “surprised” by the news Goldhardt applied for a job elsewhere, but wasn’t “shocked,” given the recent rate of turnover nationally at the position.
In 2018, Carson City’s highest-paid employee was current school superintendent Richard Stokes, with an annual salary of $162,500. In 2020, Goldhardt was paid an annual salary of $171,725.
Goldhardt came to the Queen City after serving as assistant superintendent of schools in Salt Lake City, Utah, for two years.