Manchester school Superintendent John Goldhardt told members of the Carson City School District Board of Trustees being chosen as their next superintendent would be “as music folks call it, the crescendo” of his career in education.
“A perfect-sized district, supportive community, and students that love their schools,” said Goldhardt. “It’s a perfect fit, and a place that I would love to be a part of.”
Goldhardt is one of six remaining candidates for the position of superintendent of the Carson City School District in Nevada. His comments were made during a one hour and 22 minute interview via Zoom with district trustees last week.
During the interview, Goldhardt said his recent time in Manchester was “probably the most difficult” of his 33 years in education.
“Serving as a superintendent during COVID-19 and the pandemic, and in a highly political community,” said Goldhardt. “And a district with 15 board members, where the mayor is also the chair. And at the same time, everywhere in the country there’s a lot of anger, a lot of undermining and a lot of difficulties and through that our leadership team was able to accomplish a great deal and that made me better.”
On why he would be interested in coming to Carson City, Goldhardt characterized it as a “great family community.”
“I am a westerner, and I believe in western values, especially the western values of hard work, respect and responsibility,” said Goldhardt.
“The other part that was really appealing is there’s a strong tradition in your district of a really positive and effective relationship between the board of trustees and the superintendent, where you collaborate well together on behalf of students. It doesn’t mean it’s always pollyanna but there’s a real collaborative culture and when that happens you’re able to get a lot more done on behalf of students, and that’s what I’m about.”
Nevada’s capital, Carson City, has approximately 7,600 students in 10 schools — six elementaries, two middle schools, one alternative high school and one comprehensive high school.
Goldhardt told trustees he doesn’t feel that taking the Carson City job would be a step back.
“Some tell me that it’s a step down to go from a larger district to a smaller district, but I see it as a step up,” Goldhardt said. “I’m looking for someplace some people would call ‘small’ so I can focus on what matters most — students and community engagement. Those matter to me a lot.”
The Carson City School District Board of Trustees is expected to narrow its superintendent search to a final two candidates when it meets Wednesday.
Goldhardt was hired as superintendent of New Hampshire’s largest school district in July 2019, replacing Bolgen Vargas.
Before his hiring in Manchester, Goldhardt said during a candidates forum, “I am committed to spending an absolute minimum of five years as superintendent, but would actually prefer 10 years.”
Last week, Goldhardt said in a statement, “The COVID-19 pandemic and birth of my first grandchild have altered my perspective about what is most important, and that is my relationship with my family.
“The only thing that would draw me away from New England would (be) to be closer to my sons, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter.”
Manchester school board vice chair Jim O’Connell said last week he was “surprised” by the news Goldhardt applied for a job elsewhere, but wasn’t “shocked,” given the recent rate of turnover nationally at the position.
Goldhardt’s full interview can be viewed here: https://sites.google.com/carson.k12.nv.us/superintendent-search/home.