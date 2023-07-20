Sen. Roger Marshall

Sen. Roger Marshall holds up a glass of milk during a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 16, 2023.  

 Screenshot from Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry/TNS

WASHINGTON -- A glass sat in front of Sen. Roger Marshall in a Senate hearing on food policy this February. On the outside, an etching of the Kansas State University mascot. On the inside, whole milk.

“Let me clear my voice here for a second with a glass of whole milk,” Marshall said, before taking a sip. “The greatest drink known to mankind, known to humankind.”

