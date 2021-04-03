School boards and administrators are meeting in the coming days to revise their return-to-school plans, after Gov. Chris Sununu ordered all schools to fully reopen by April 19.
Although the state Department of Education has said almost three-quarters of New Hampshire schools had been planning to hit that reopening target, the order is upending plans in many districts, particularly the districts that had planned to wait until teachers were fully vaccinated to bring students back full-time.
“It’s a significant acceleration,” said Heather Raymond, president of the Nashua School Board.
Nashua teachers got their first vaccine doses on March 27. With second doses scheduled for April 24, and full immunity setting in two weeks after that, Nashua had been eyeing a May 10 reopening.
Manchester had planned to bring students back four days a week after May 3, after most teachers would have reached full immunity during April vacation week, and had planned to keep students remote on Wednesdays. Goffstown High School had been planning to keep up a hybrid model for the rest of the year, with the full student body in on Fridays.
“Manchester School District has contacted the state seeking clarification,” district officials wrote in an email to school families. Londonderry, too, had been planning to fully reopen its high school after April vacation, but the board will meet Tuesday to approve a new timeline.
In Merrimack, school board chairman Cinda Guagliumi said she was disappointed teachers were not given higher vaccine priority, which would have let districts reopen sooner. The board had chosen a May 3 reopening based on the date they anticipated teachers would have full immunity.
Other Merrimack board members, including Jenna Hardy, thought vaccination was moving quickly enough to accommodate reopening.
Teachers’ vaccinations could hold up school reopening, Raymond said, because dozens of Nashua educators with health conditions are working from home with exemptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Until those teachers are cleared by their doctors to return to schools, there could be serious staff shortages.
Other districts are also worried about staff shortages. In Dover, board chair Amanda Russell said she knew of at least one principal who would be trying to find a substitute for a full week after April 19 while waiting for a teacher to be medically cleared to return to work.
Many of Concord’s teachers have received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said board chair Jim Richards, which will make it easier for Concord to push up its opening day to April 19.
Different conditions
Local conditions, like the age of school buildings and families’ attitudes about resuming in-person learning, still have the potential to complicate the order to reopen schools.
The governor’s order allows families to continue with fully-remote learning if they choose. Many Nashua families are opting to stick with remote learning — about 42% district-wide, Raymond said, including almost three-quarters of students at Bicentennial Elementary. That number of remote learners will place heavy demands on teachers, Raymond said.
At a meeting last month, Berlin Superintendent Julie King said she worried about having enough staff for full-time in-person students, and those learning remotely.
At some of the older schools in Nashua with smaller classrooms, Raymond said, it will be a challenge to accommodate even the minimum of three feet of distance between students that has been laid out in guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Russell said she was frustrated that Dover administrators would have to scramble again to meet the new mandate on short notice, especially since it was not clear how flexible the requirement would be, based on local conditions.
“In June, July and August, when districts were begging for guidance, the state didn’t offer it to us. The state said each district is unique and needs to make its own decisions,” Russell said. “And now we’re being told we all have to do what the governor says.”
Need for normal
Merrimack parents had differing views on whether all of the schools should be open full-time five days a week.
“The students have had enough change this year,” said Merrimack parent Sarah Leland, who has two children at Merrimack High School. “A change would create many scheduling issues that would take weeks to iron out.”
Leland said the adjustment would also likely result in additional quarantining and further disruptions. She said already are familiar with the existing hybrid schedule.
“It is time to go back for those who choose to do so,” countered Kerri Hayes, maintaining some children are struggling, failing and disengaged – and struggling with their mental health.
Even when students are back full-time, Merrimack Superintendent Mark McLaughlin said, school will not be back to normal.
“Right now, let’s be clear — school is not looking, nor will it look exactly like we would like it to look. It can’t,” McLaughlin said. “If it does, then we have abandoned our responsibility to maintain the safety requirements that we are required to maintain.”