DURHAM — The Bow High School Falcons defeated the Wildcats of Fall Mountain Regional High School in the final round-one game of “Granite State Challenge.”
The academic quiz show was prerecorded in January, but the season is airing at 6 p.m. Saturdays on NHPBS.
Bow was represented by captain Justin Murphy, Aaron Burkett, Madeline Lessard and Colin Bayer along with alternates Connor Griffin and Jacob McDaniel. Michelle Hlavaz is the coach.
Playing for Fall Mountain were captain Morgan Snelling, Brendan Regean, Jake Bradley, Gabrielle Klema and alternates Marcus Flynn and Isabell Bushway. Nick Belsky is the coach. The school, located in Langdon, also serves Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown and Walpole.
In the first round, both teams missed a question about the year a hurricane known as the Long Island Express hit New Hampshire. At the end of the round, Fall Mountain had a slim lead, 50-40.
In the second round, both teams missed the starting 40-point answer to: Name the one other state beside Mississippi with four “Ss.” But Bow found its rhythm and ended the round with a comfortable lead of 260-130.
In the 60-second round, the alternates joined their teammates. Fall Mountain chose the category “It’s Good to Be the King” and correctly gave six out of 10 answers that included the word “king.” Bow chose the category “Blowing in the Wind” and correctly answered eight out of 10 questions that included the word “wind.” By the end of this third round, Bow widened its lead, 340-190.
In the final round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer will cost a team to lose 20 points. Bow played an aggressive round, winning the game by a score of 460-290.
If you are wondering about the answers to the questions the teams missed — the Long Island Express hit New England in 1938, and the other state with four “Ss” is Massachusetts.
Bow High School now goes on to face Exeter High School in the quarterfinals.
To “Granite State Challenge” requires high school academic quiz teams to demonstrate teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first with the correct answer to questions about math, science, social studies, language arts, fine arts, current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
