DURHAM — Do you know the Salisbury native who served as U.S. secretary of state under presidents William Henry Harrison, John Tyler and Millard Fillmore?
That question stumped both Hanover and Manchester Central high schools in round one competition of “Granite State Challenge,” the NHPBS academic quiz show.
Though the Hanover Marauders closed in on the Central Little Green team in the final round, the Central players kept their lead and won, 490-410.
Playing for Manchester Central were captain Karishma Manchanda, Eamonn Ryan, Kellan Barbee and Jonas Weissberg and alternates Aiden O’Connell and Cooper Hamel. Lorraine Meyette coached the team.
Hanover was represented by captain Daniel Bender, Dennis Acker, Tom Mosdal, Luke Szczepiorkowski and alternate Cameron Bonner. William Murphy was the coach.
Central came out strong, leading after the first round, 110-40. In the second round, Hanover seemed a bit more confident, but at the end of the round trailed, 290-220.
In the 60-second round, the alternates joined their teammates. Hanover chose the category “It Takes Two” and had to name famous pairs. The missed questions about Batman and Robin, Lucy and Ethel, and Jay and Silent Bob.
Central chose the category “B and B” in which the answers were two words that each began with the letter “B.” They missed questions about Betty Boop and the Big Bopper, but ended the round up 370 to 290.
In the final round, correct answers are worth 20 points, but an incorrect answer costs a team 20 points. With a minute left in the game, Hanover trailed by only 40 points, but missed answers to a couple of questions, giving Manchester Central the win.
Central now goes on to face the defending champs, Plymouth Regional High School, in the quarterfinals.
Still thinking about that New Hampshire native who served as U.S. secretary of state under three presidents? It was Daniel Webster.
“Granite State Challenge” airs at 6 p.m. Saturdays on NHPBS. For more about the quiz show, go to nhpbs.org/gsc.