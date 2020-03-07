DURHAM — With just 5 seconds left in the “Granite State Challenge” match between Plymouth Regional and Dover high schools, the win would come down to this final question — “This could be a collection of maps, a Greek Titan or the surname of a famous bodybuilder.”
With the correct answer, Rhys Harris of Plymouth secured a nail-biter of a win for his team by a final score of 510-490 on the academic quiz show that aired Saturday on NHPBS.
Playing for the Plymouth Regional Bobcats were Harris as captain, Michael Cathy, Mason Earick, Rhianna Herlihy and alternates Ben Kresge and Erek Bickford. The team was coached by Jay Fogerty. The school has about 634 students and serves Plymouth, Ashland, Holderness, Campton, Rumney, Wentworth, Warren, Ellsworth, Waterville Valley and Thornton.
Playing for the Dover High Green Wave were Captain Ryan Gregorakas, Will Hicking, Jacob Favolise, Christian Cullimar and alternate Lauren Stephens. The team was coached by Eric Salmonsen and Timothy Elliott. The school enrolls around 1,312 students and serves Dover, Barrington and Nottingham.
Plymouth came out ready to play and led 160-50 after the first round, and 320-190 after the second. In the third, 60-second round, Dover selected the category “Every Witch Way” and correctly identified eight out of 10 famous witches or wizards, missing only on the Grand High Witch from Roald Dahl’s novel, “The Witches,” and Samantha Stevens from the TV series “Bewitched.” Plymouth chose the category “One and Done” and correctly answered nine out of 10 questions whose answers included the word “one.” They missed one about rapper Lawrence “Kris” Parker, known as KRS One. At the end of this third round, Plymouth led 410-220.
In the fourth and final round, correct answers are worth 20 points and incorrect answers cost a team 20 points. Dover played an aggressive round, and with just under a minute left, the score was tied 450-450. Dover then correctly answered questions about the Nurenberg trials and jigsaw puzzles, and Plymouth about Galileo and Jack London. But with Harris’ answer to the final question — if you guessed Atlas, you’d be right — Plymouth finished with the win.
Plymouth now goes on to face either Manchester Central or Hanover High School in the quarterfinals.
“Granite State Challenge” brings together high school academic quiz teams, who must demonstrate teamwork, quick thinking and smarts to beat the clock and buzz in first with the correct answer. The game show emphasizes quick recall of math, science, social studies, language arts and fine arts facts along with questions about current events, entertainment, sports and New Hampshire.
To follow a favorite team or test your own knowledge with online quizzes, visit nhpbs.org/gsc.