News that President Joe Biden was directing the Department of Education to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt was welcomed among borrowers in New Hampshire, the state where college students graduate with the highest loan debt in the country.
The Class of 2020 graduated with an average of almost $40,000 in debt, with 70% of graduates in debt. Graduates of the University of New Hampshire finished college with the highest debt of any college in the state, with an average debt of almost $46,000.
Ashley Desrochers of Rochester earned her bachelor’s at the University of New Hampshire, after starting at NHTI. Her balance is about $49,000.
“That’s a big weight,” she said.
Desrochers said she thinks Biden’s actions will enable her to cancel $20,000 of her debt, but she’s waiting for all the details to come out before she celebrates.
The U.S. Department of Education will issue more guidance in the coming weeks about how the new program will work. But in broad terms, people with federal student loans who now make less than $125,000 per year will see $10,000 of their federal loan balances canceled.
Students from poor families, who received Pell grants to attend college, could get $20,000 of their loans forgiveness if they make less than $125,000 per year.
Indebted Granite Staters were cautiously optimistic, but said they remained concerned about the high cost of college — particularly as New Hampshire struggles to produce health care workers, social services workers and educators.
Tuition at the University of New Hampshire is the second-highest for any state’s flagship public university, second only to the University of Vermont.
“The funding for public universities has not kept up in this state,” said Adam Marcoux, president of the Nashua Teachers Union. He said the high cost of college may be preventing would-be teachers from entering the field, knowing they will have to pay back significant student loans on a modest salary.
“We can’t get people in public service right now,” Marcoux said. “Something has got to give, because the cost of higher education is not going down, and it’s impacting a lot of fields.”
Debt without degrees
One estimate puts the total student loan debt owed by New Hampshire residents at $7.5 billion. The average outstanding debt balance is over $32,000, with monthly payments averaging nearly $300 per month.
Student debt can be persistent, especially for those students who started college, but didn’t finish. In New Hampshire, just over a third of students who started college in 2013 have not received degrees, according to a National Student Clearinghouse Research Center report.
Interest has piled debt onto debt for Jamie Grogan of Rochester, nearly tripling the balance she took out decades ago.
College was supposed to be a ladder into the middle class, but Grogan said her loans have held her back.
She had watched her parents struggle, and high school guidance counselors encouraged her to go to college to help her get a higher-paying job and have a good career.
“That was the bill of goods I was sold,” Grogan said.
Grogan has a balance of about $120,000 from the associate’s degree she earned in 1994 and a few tries at finishing up a bachelor’s degree as she tried to balance school, work and a growing family.
The debt has impacted every financial decision she makes, Grogan said, because it has hurt her credit. Interest rates for credit cards and car loans are higher because she has a high debt-to-income ratio, and a mortgage is out of reach.
For some borrowers like Grogan, getting $10,000 or $20,000 knocked off their loan balances is a drop in the bucket. The announcement also will not affect private student loans.
Other borrowers, including Crystal Paradis, a Somersworth city councilor, are looking forward to seeing their entire remaining balances wiped away.
Paradis has about $8,000 in student debt, she said. She took out loans during her sophomore year at Carson-Newman University, she said, when an administrative flub left the college without the money to fund her full scholarship. She took out a $10,000 loan to cover the second semester of sophomore year, spring of 2003, but then left school and never finished her bachelor’s degree.
Paradis was not able to make payments on the loans for years, she said, because she was just scraping by.
“Paycheck to paycheck is putting it generously,” she said.
She eventually wound up in default, but when she landed her first salaried job, for $31,500 per year, she decided to get out of default and start paying down the balance.
She registered for an income-based repayment plan, canceled cable and counted every penny she spent on food. Not having a degree has been a struggle, but Paradis said she’s been lucky to forge a path for herself.
Getting the $8,000 loan will be a mental weight lifted, Paradis said. She’s looking forward to the end of a bill that costs her hundreds of dollars a month, and focusing on the future.
Biden said Wednesday that 45% of borrowers will see their full balances canceled.
“That’s 20 million people who can start getting on with their lives,” Biden said. “To finally think about buying a home, or starting a family or starting a business.”
Looking forward
It is still not yet clear how the loan forgiveness process will work or how long it will take. Desrochers is trying to figure out how all the different branches of relief — income-based repayment, the Public Servant Loan Forgiveness program and the new debt-cancellation announcement will all fit together. She has a lot of questions, and isn’t taking anything for granted.
“How is it going to work? Am I going to qualify for it? Are there going to be these hoops I have to jump through and then am I going to end up not qualifying for it?”
Desrochers is hoping for relief, and hoping her own debt won’t stop her helping her daughter, now 5, pay for her education one day.
Grogan said both of her daughters enlisted in the military to pay for college, after watching her grapple with the wide-ranging impacts of her debt. She is glad they never had to deal with the stress and uncertainty her debt caused. They won’t have to worry about any of this.