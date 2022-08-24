President Biden delivers remarks on student loan debt relief plan at the White House

President Joe Biden speaks about administration plans to forgive federal student loan debt during remarks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

 LEAH MILLIS/REuters

News that President Joe Biden was directing the Department of Education to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt was welcomed among borrowers in New Hampshire, the state where college students graduate with the highest loan debt in the country.

The Class of 2020 graduated with an average of almost $40,000 in debt, with 70% of graduates in debt. Graduates of the University of New Hampshire finished college with the highest debt of any college in the state, with an average debt of almost $46,000.

