Graduates of Great Bay Community College in Portsmouth are using their biotechnology skills in the fight against COVID-19.
Dale Zajac is a senior engineer at Pfizer, working in the bioprocess research and development department. He has been involved in the company’s development of a vaccine for COVID-19 as his department is responsible for upscaling the manufacture of potential drugs for use in clinical trials.
Zajac said they take a lab-scale process and make it robust and repeatable enough to supply millions of doses of drugs within a few months.
“Typically, we take a drug that has been produced in small scale, or benchtop, during its conception and proof of concept. We then engineer a way to make it in a large enough scale to sustain clinical trials and for future large-scale manufacturing,” Zajac said in a statement.
Zajac also worked for the biotech company Moderna in the research and development phase of the groundbreaking mRNA now being used in that company’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Zajac, 32, graduated with an associate degree in biotechnology from Great Bay in 2012 before transferring to the University of New Hampshire, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and behavior.
Zajac said the team-first approach he learned at Great Bay served him well on the COVID-19 vaccine trials at Pfizer. The company shifted its entire plan to get the vaccine out, he said.
“It was an aggressive timeline, and it took the entire team to make it work,” Zajac said.
Nicholas Foster, who is also 32 years old, obtained his associate degree in biology and earned an advanced certificate in biotechnology at Great Bay in 2017.
Foster started at Lonza Biologics in Portsmouth as an apprentice and worked his way up to senior manufacturing associate.
Foster’s team at Lonza is involved in the tech transfer and scale-up of the mRNA-1273 vaccine. He said the skills he learned at Great Bay have helped him excel in his career.
“I am on the clean room floor each day directing and organizing my team to manipulate the product from start to finish through ultrafiltration and chromatography,” Foster said. “The Great Bay program was and still is indispensable.”
One of Great Bay’s longstanding life-sciences professors, Leslie Barber, said the involvement of Great Bay alumni in the largest public health initiative of this century highlights the community college’s commitment to the life sciences.
Great Bay was among the first community colleges to offer life sciences in 1997, when the college added biotechnology to its academic offerings to keep pace with the demands of the local workforce with the arrival of Lonza on the Seacoast.
Bioengineering and biological sciences soon followed, giving students an array of avenues to pursue a career in vaccine development, drug treatments, clinical trials and testing.
Barber said the successes of Zajac and Foster illustrate the different pathways available to students.
“They are good examples of the range of options available to our STEM graduates,” Barber said.
Deborah Audino, co-program director and biotechnology professor, said graduates also report having successful careers at companies such as Cell Signaling Technology, where they provide research and diagnostic products to scientists; Indigo Ag, where they are developing microbial technologies to enhance agriculture; and at ICQ, where they travel across the country providing contract validation to companies.