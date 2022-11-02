Manchester aldermen voted this week to deem the former Hallsville School property surplus, paving the way for the now-vacant building to be leased and redeveloped.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen deemed the property surplus on a voice vote, with only At-Large member Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.
A redevelopment proposal for the site from Southern New Hampshire Services (SNHS) and Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) includes creating 20 units of affordable housing for seniors, an early childhood classroom, and a Child Advocacy Center, operated by Granite State Children’s Alliance, offering services to children who have experienced trauma.
The city’s Parks & Recreation Department will retain use and management of the gymnasium on site for community events, including the pickleball league that operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
“Hallsville School is an important part of our City’s history,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “By leasing it to Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance, we are ensuring this historic building is preserved, meets the needs of our community, and is a complement to the neighborhood. There will be a lot of work ahead, and we will continue to involve the neighbors in the process as we move forward.”
Under the terms of the proposal, the city will retain ownership of the buildings and lease them for approximately $1 per year for 30 years to SNHS and GSCA, with the organizations responsible for redeveloping the space, paying the utilities, and paying for regular maintenance.
“Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance want to work cooperatively with the Hallsville community,” said Alderman Mary Heath of Ward 7. “They respect the school’s multigenerational history and will continue Hallsville’s commitment to serving children and families.”
The next neighborhood meeting on the Hallsville School redevelopment will be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Hallsville School gymnasium.
The proposal is similar to plans rejected by the board earlier this year.
Earlier this year, Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance submitted a plan to convert the vacant Hallsville School building into a facility serving everyone from children to seniors. City officials raised concerns over a lack of communication with neighbors and a key piece of the plan — giving the building to organizers for free.
The building and associated parcels were appraised at $4.4 million in 2017.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Lands and Buildings voted unanimously to receive and file the plan, effectively killing the proposal at the time.
A community forum held in April to solicit thoughts on the future of the school building generated dozens of ideas, ranging from affordable housing for families to a multicultural youth center, to housing for seniors.
Aldermen directed staff to draft a Request For Proposals for the site. Officials said they would include language in the request addressing concerns about the impact any project may have on traffic, the neighborhood and the city’s desire to address affordable housing needs.
The RFP stated the city’s goal is “the redevelopment of the school while maintaining the integrity of the historic building.”
Committee members said they felt it important to include the ability to keep the former school’s gymnasium available for use by the community as one of the criteria in the RFP.
The RFP received just two responses. One from Studio 550 Art Center, looking to create a mixed-use development that would be home to a community art center, a small business incubator for the arts, and 25-30 units of affordable housing with rent capped at 80% of Area Median Income (AMI). The other proposal was from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance to reinvent the former school building as a multi-use facility providing services to both families and seniors.
Under the Studio 550 Center proposal, the building would maintain its “historic exterior appearance, including the clock tower, and the parking area would have greenery and plantings added for aesthetics, shade, and gathering space.”
The plans call for a mix of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom units, with a purchase price of $100,000.
In the proposal from Southern New Hampshire Services and Granite State Children’s Alliance, organizers describe their plans as a “benefit to the neighborhood and the city, while addressing critical needs in the area of affordable housing for seniors and services for children and families in need.”
The proposal calls for a child care or Head Start classroom serving income-eligible families with children ages 3 to 5. The Granite State Children’s Alliance (GSCA) will operate a Child Advocacy Center (CAC) providing essential services to child victims of crime and their caregivers as well as multidisciplinary partners in law enforcement, prosecution, and Division for Children, Youth and Families (DCYF).
There will also be 20 apartments for income-eligible seniors in need of affordable housing, with 10 apartments each on the second and third floors.
The site will feature 54 parking spaces, consistent with senior housing and daily commercial office use, and include the appropriate handicapped parking ratio required.
Because the properties are located in the R-2 Zoning District, the proposed uses of child counseling, elementary education, and dwelling units in the building’s upper stories would require relief from the Zoning Board and approval from the Planning Board.
The final bell rang at Hallsville in June 2021, 130 years after it opened.
Former Superintendent of Schools John Goldhardt recommended the school be closed as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget.