Vacant Hallsville school

Hallsville School in Manchester, seen here in March 2022, closed in 2021.

 Union Leader FILE

Manchester aldermen voted this week to deem the former Hallsville School property surplus, paving the way for the now-vacant building to be leased and redeveloped.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen deemed the property surplus on a voice vote, with only At-Large member Joe Kelly Levasseur opposed.

Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Monday, October 31, 2022