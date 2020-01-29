Hampstead board demands $28,600 report on SAU 55 hostile work allegation

HAMPSTEAD -- The Hampstead School Board is demanding to see a final report on a costly independent investigation into a complaint by a former School Administrative Unit 55 employee who alleged that the SAU board created a hostile work environment.
The Hampstead board voiced concern at a meeting Tuesday night after members said the report, which cost the SAU $28,600, was being withheld.
“To lock the report away and no one sees it … you know what that smells like. That’s just ridiculous. We need to know what’s going on. Things were said. We should read them,” board member James Sweeney said.
The Hampstead and Timberlane Regional school districts are part of SAU 55. Members from school boards in both districts also serve on the SAU board.
In response to their concerns, Hampstead board members voted unanimously to ask their attorney to contact the SAU board’s lawyer, Debra Weiss Ford of the law firm Jackson Lewis, about getting access to the report, which they insisted should be made public.
According to Karen Yasenka, the Hampstead board’s vice chairwoman and a member of the SAU board, the investigation was prompted by an ex-employee who stated in a resignation letter that he was resigning because of a hostile work environment that was created by certain SAU board members.
While he wasn’t named publicly at Tuesday’s meeting, the employee was identified as Thomas Geary, the SAU’s former business operations coordinator, in a recent settlement agreement between him and the SAU.
A copy of the agreement was released Wednesday after the New Hampshire Union Leader requested it under the state’s right-to-know law.
The agreement said Geary had “asserted a wage claim for accrued unused sick leave” against the SAU and was paid $7,500 as part of the settlement.
SAU board Chairman Kimberley Farah announced at a meeting on Dec. 4 that the independent investigation was complete and had found “no merit” to the hostile work environment allegation. She didn’t provide any additional information about the investigator’s findings.
Yasenka said she sent a letter to Ford on Jan. 22 requesting the release of the report.
Yasenka said she was one of the people questioned by the investigator, attorney Naomi Butterfield of Mitchell Municipal Group, and she’d like to know how her remarks were “captured” and if they were accurately recorded.
“Why is this report not being released to SAU 55 board members? It is a realistic expectation that the client (SAU 55 board) would have access to the report,” she wrote in the letter.
Hampstead board members said it’s important for them to see what’s in the report so that they’re aware of any problems that need to be addressed.
Superintendent Earl Metzler said he hasn't seen the report, but believes it's being held at the Jackson Lewis law office in Portsmouth.