Members of the Hampstead School Board are expressing outrage after a local parent who’s frustrated with the school’s reopening plan posted a Facebook comment that raised concerns about their children’s privacy and fears that stalkers could try to snap pictures of them without face masks or not following other COVID-19 guidance.
Calling it a “disgusting act,” board member Jim Sweeney blasted resident Carolyn Morse at a meeting Tuesday for her recent post that sought information on his “childcare situation.”
In her Oct. 15 post, which was later removed from the private Facebook group called “Hampstead Parents for Open Schools,” Morse wrote that people needed to “publicly recognize the hypocrisy” of some board members who had voted in favor of a plan to reopen Hampstead schools on Nov. 2 with a mask requirement and social distancing of 6 feet.
The board voted 4-1 in favor of a hybrid model that will reduce the number of students in school each day in order to meet the 6-foot distance rule.
Morse wrote about how certain board members had taken the vote while their children attend an early childhood education program elsewhere with “no distancing, masks, and they share toys and other things.”
She then requested information on Sweeney and board vice chairwoman Karen Yasenka, who has grandchildren.
“If anyone knows the childcare situation of Yasenka and Sweeney, that could help, too. Just putting that out there,” wrote Morse, who is also a teacher in another school district.
“Do we have to worry about some Facebook crazy trying to get a gotcha moment of catching one of my kids, one of our kids, with their mask down or daycare that doesn’t have a six-foot rule, or maybe someone at the market that wants to take a picture of our kids so they can post it on Facebook and they can say ‘gotcha’ to the school board. You voted for six feet, but your kid has a mask down,” Sweeney said.
He continued, “222,000 Americans dead and I’m taking a vote to keep your children safe, and you have the damn nerve to try to get info about my kids? Shame on me? Shame on you for taking such an underhanded and offensive approach to selfishly fulfill your own personal agenda under the guise of what’s doing the best for all our kids. What a crock,” Sweeney said at the meeting.
Yasenka also condemned the post and called it an invasion of privacy.
Board member David Smith said that “if anybody goes after one of my children there will be violence.”
“I don’t have the fortitude to keep it back,” he said.
Morse denied any wrongdoing.
“I was simply seeking information relevant to the school board’s position,” she wrote in an email Friday.
Sweeney reported the post to Hampstead police.
According to a police report, Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley spoke with Morse, who stated that “at no point in time was she suggesting or recruiting anyone to start stalking a school board member or a child.”
The report continued, “Carolyn adamantly denied any allegations that she was trying to promote stalking of children or school board members. Carolyn did acknowledge that in retrospect it might have been perceived better if she did not reference specific board members.”
Kelley concluded that Morse had not committed a crime and he would not be pursuing charges.
“I am happy that my name has been cleared after a thorough investigation.” Morse said.
Sweeney had also reported Morse to the state Department of Education, but according to Kelley’s report, a DOE investigator agreed that her post wasn’t criminal and that her teaching license would not be revoked.