CONCORD — The current school superintendent in Hampton has been nominated to take over as interim superintendent in Concord.
Concord school board members announced Tuesday they will nominate Kathleen Murphy, superintendent of schools in Hampton since 2011 and a former teacher, principal and New Hampshire Superintendent of the Year award winner, to take the reins as interim superintendent from Frank Bass for the 2020-2021 school year.
Members of the public will have the opportunity to meet Murphy remotely during a special board meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Members of the public can watch online, or via audio conference on Channel 6 of Concord access television. The public can also email questions to concordinfo@sau8.org.
Over the past 10 days, after both candidates for Concord’s permanent superintendent position withdrew from consideration in order to remain with their current districts through the COVID19 emergency, an ad hoc committee of the Concord school board worked with Art Bettencourt of the consultant firm NESDEC to launch a search for an interim superintendent.
If approved by the school board in June, Murphy’s appointment will remain in effect for the entire 2020-21 school year.
Murphy is currently employed in Hampton, where she has served as superintendent since 2011. She also oversaw the Division of Instruction in the New Hampshire Department of Education from 2008 to 2011.
According to her resume, she oversaw a middle school redesign and reconstruction project, taught elementary school for many years, and served as a building principal at the elementary and middle school levels.
In 2017, Murphy was honored as Superintendent of the Year by the New Hampshire School Administrators Association.
“We feel ready to move forward with Kathleen Murphy,” said Concord school board member Barbara Higgins in a statement. “Her references are superb and reflect a child centered educator who is not afraid to do what is necessary to create a safe and positive work environment. She has also given significant thought to how she can be a positive addition to our community during her tenure.”