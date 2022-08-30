CAPITAL REGION, New York — In an expression of its commitment to supporting associate career growth and professional development, Hannaford Supermarkets recently announced a new tuition reimbursement program that will provide higher and continuing education funding to qualifying full- and part-time associates.

The new Groceries to Grads tuition reimbursement program will offer associates who work a minimum of 10 hours per week up to $5,250 in tuition funds annually. The funding can be used at any accredited college or university, with additional tuition discounts available at partner universities within Hannaford's network.

Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Monday, August 29, 2022
Sunday, August 28, 2022
Saturday, August 27, 2022