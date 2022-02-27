HANCOCK – On a snowy day in Hancock earlier this month, Harris Center teacher and naturalist John Benjamin knew he had to make the most of the conditions. And so when he was pressed by his homeschool charges on the day’s theme, he answered “fun in the snow.”
“We were taking advantage of a nice snowy day,” Benjamin said in an interview.
This included a lot of playing in the snow, interspersed with Benjamin’s teaching the children about the natural world around them on the Harris Center’s vast campus in Hancock.
The day’s lesson soon turned to edible plants and what types of pine needles you can make tea out of. This led to the children making their own tea in the woods the following week.
The Harris Center for Conservation Education’s “At Home in Nature” class is a program for homeschool students that focuses on outdoor instruction, covering a variety of lessons from tree and plant species, birding and discerning various animal tracks.
The previous week the homeschoolers had discovered a bloody scene under the center’s bird feeder. The class treated the find like it was the scene of a murder mystery, Benjamin said, with the students using the clues to uncover what had happened. It was similar to another class this winter in which the students found blood and turkey feathers along a trail while hiking and determined a fox had killed a turkey.
“I think that’s one of the great things with having the outdoors as your classroom, just discovering and finding unexpected things. … Observing the world around you,” Benjamin said. “It’s great for them to make connections to things in the environment and meet it on their own terms as much as possible.”
And learning to respect, even the smaller parts, of the ecosystem, he said. “Respecting and understanding go hand in hand.”
Benjamin, who has been teaching at the Harris Center for the past six years, is originally from Colorado. He earned his master’s in science education at Antioch University New England in Keene expecting to become a biology teacher, but instead discovered the Harris Center and became a staff member there much to his delight.
“I feel very lucky to have this Harris Center teaching position and it has aligned a lot more with what I want to be teaching,” he said. “Most public schools have a lot of limitations.”
And through the Harris Center, he is able to teach at the local public schools, but instead of being stuck inside a classroom, he brings the students outside where they can meet the natural world.
“I feel very grateful that I get to have the majority of my workday outdoors and on topics that I care about deeply and that I have the freedom of resources and opportunities to teach how I want to and what I want to.”
Benjamin also teaches adults, including Zoom as well as in-person classes on local mushrooms and fungi.
“At the Harris Center, I’m kind of the mushroom guy,” he said. “We all kind of have our niches of expertise. It’s just a topic that I have become increasingly interested in. … It became this rabbit hole of fascination. It’s a food, it’s medicine. … To me it’s this hidden magical part of the natural world.”
And the topic is increasingly popular in the area, he said.
“There really seems like there is a lot of interest in the community and in the public right now with regards to mushrooms,” he said. Benjamin will be teaching the spring edition of At Home in Nature next month.
You can learn more about the Harris Center and its programs at https://harriscenter.org