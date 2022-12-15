Harvard University announced Thursday that Claudine Gay, a scholar of political behavior, will become its 30th president next year and the first Black person to serve in that leadership post at the nation's oldest institution of higher education.

Gay, 52, the daughter of Haitian immigrants, joined the Harvard faculty in 2006 as a professor of government and is now dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the Ivy League university in Cambridge, Mass.

